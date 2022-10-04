Wildcats cling to homecoming upset of White County

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central built a big first-half lead on homecoming night before running out the clock on a comeback by White County, playing without its star player, 31-28 last Friday.
Malaki Dowell, the nation’s leading rusher going into the previous week’s game against Green Hill, tried to go with a groin injury sustained against the Hawks. He was retired after a couple of series while the Wildcats built a 28-6 halftime lead.
But No.8 White County rode the legs and arm of sophomore quarterback Tripp Pinion to almost pull out the victory before the Wildcats, behind a gutsy call by offensive coordinator Traye Aric, held on for the upset.
“We haven’t had many of those (victories) and no matter what, we’ll take what we can get right now,” Wildcats coach Brad Dedman said after Central won for just the second time in seven outings this season. “We had to hold this one until the end but a win’s a win and we’ll take it.”
The Wildcats scored on all four of their first-half possessions. Tavin Hardin, who had 112 yards on 14 first-half carries, scored on runs of 20 and 2 yards. Jase Neuble crossed over on a 5-yard run and George Monachino IV converted his only carry of the night into a 2-yard score.
White County rode Pinion’s 192 rushing yards on 21 carries and 112 passing on 9-of-15. His 34-yard pass to Thomas Paul brought the Warriors to within 7-6 after the extra point was missed. The Warriors only punt of the game came in the first half. The game’s only turnover, an interception of Pinion by Jacob Almond, set up Central’s final touchdown.
Warrior coaches got other people involved in the offense in the second half. But it was mostly Pinion, who scored on a 47-yard run and a 14-yard scramble, a two-point conversion and a threw 15 yards to Paul for a score.
The Wildcats had their only punt of the game in the fourth quarter, enabling White County to score two unanswered touchdowns.
Their only second-half score, a 44-yard field goal by Esteban Hurtado late in the third quarter, turned out to be the difference in the game.
Wilson Central was trying to run out the clock when, facing second and long following a penalty, Aric called for a pass which, if incomplete, would have stopped the clock without White County spending a timeout. Gavin Mayfield, who completed all seven of his passes for 113 yards, threw over the middle where Mario Marshall made a diving catch for the first down. Marshall caught six passes for 95 yards. Neuble completed a halfback pass for 23 yards.
“We were struggling running between the tackles so we went to pass and luckily Mario Marshall made a great catch,” Dedman said.
The Warriors spent their final timeout and Mayfield, a sophomore who was pressed into service after Brendan Demediuk was lost for the season in Week 2 at Lebanon, took the final knee as Central improved to 2-5 for the season and 2-2 in Region 5-5A.
“(Mayfield) just improves every week,” Dedman said. “It’s just great to watch him grow and what he’s able to do right now. He’s doing some special things.”
Wilson Central churned up 414 total yards, including 278 on the ground. The Warriors, without their home run hitter, used the elusiveness of Pinion, who was never sacked, and an offensive line who consistently got their runners to the second level to 243 rushing yards and 355 total as they fall to 5-2, 2-2.
“Their O-line, they don’t get enough credit,” Dedman said. “They do a great job for what they want to do and it’s hard to defend.
“We were able to make some late stops in the first half. We didn’t get any in the second half. Luckily we were able to hang on to the ball long enough.”
Not only were the Warriors shorthanded, so did the officiating crew when side judge Mike Foust was taken off by ambulance after he ruptured his hamstring during a 54-yard run by Hardin during the second quarter. That run was the big chunk of a 97-yard drive which ended with Monachino’s touchdown run.
Foust’s absence, which also resulted in the loss of the sideline clock operator, who is his daughter, reduced the crew to four members during a time when there is an overall shortage of officials. A basketball official from Sparta who was doing video in the pressbox was called down, wearing a “Sparta” sweater, was called down to operate the clock.
“Kind of a crazy game,” Dedman said. “Kind of took some of the flow out of it in that first half. Luckily we were able to convert in the first half. We were able to convert fourth downs — I believe we had three — in the first half.
“Our offensive line, we challenged them tonight and they answered the ball. I’m so proud of those guys up front.”
The Wildcats will try to climb up another run up the region standings this week when Station Camp pays a visit at 7 p.m. Friday.
