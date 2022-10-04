Wildcats cling to homecoming upset of White County

With right tackle Aaron Kneuven blocking White County’s Connor Brewington, Wilson Central quarterback Travis Mayfield begins his perfect passing night with a 15-yard completion to Jase Neuble on the Wildcats’ opening drive. The sophomore passer completed all seven of his throws for 113 yards.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central built a big first-half lead on homecoming night before running out the clock on a comeback by White County, playing without its star player, 31-28 last Friday.

Malaki Dowell, the nation’s leading rusher going into the previous week’s game against Green Hill, tried to go with a groin injury sustained against the Hawks. He was retired after a couple of series while the Wildcats built a 28-6 halftime lead.

