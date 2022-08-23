GLADEVILLE — Rossview used the big play to set up early touchdowns before Wilson Central came up short in a 16-14 season-opening loss last Friday night.
Sophomore quarterback Reed Bryant hit Jamarcus Caldwell with an 83-yard bomb down the right sideline on third and 10 on the game’s third play to set up a 12-yard touchdown run by DeAntwan Young Jr.
Bryant went deep to J.T. Sims for 38 yards to set up Chance Siler’s 34-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead late in the first quarter.
By contrast, Wilson Central was all infantry. That didn’t mean the Wildcats didn’t have home-run distance. Jase Neuble broke free for a 75-yard touchdown on a wingback trap to bring the home team to within 10-7 going into the second quarter.
Bryant, who hit 4 of 9 passes for 136 yards with an interception, by Mario Marshall, rolled out to his left and found Caldwell in front of the goal line near the pylon from 14 yards for a 16-7 halftime lead. Siler’s extra point clanked off the right upright.
“We started really slow and that hurt us,” Wildcats coach Brad Dedman said. “We had one big play in the first half that gave us that touchdown. But we really couldn’t maintain anything. Defense, we couldn’t get them off the field. So it wasn’t just offense or defense. It was the whole entire team. They kept grounding first downs and making big plays. We struggled with that.”
Wilson Central’s ground-bound offense (only 9 of the Wildcats’ 255 yards came through the air) found its rhythm in the third quarter as it churned up 84 yards in 14 plays (plus overcoming a 10-yard penalty) to Tavin Hardin’s 4-yard touchdown run with nearly seven minutes taken off the block. Rossview ran just five offensive plays in the third quarter.
“We kind of figured out some of what they were doing at halftime and were able to take advantage of some things,” Dedman said. “Our guys grew up there in the third quarter.’
Because of the missed extra point, Central had a chance to take the lead on Esteban Hurtado’s field goal midway through the fourth quarter. But his drive from 41 yards was wide left with 5:29 to play.
The Wildcats got the ball back with 2:32 to play at their 28-yard line. But Brendan Demediuk was sacked on first down by D’Ron Maffett. Factor in a false-start penalty and Demediuk’s fourth-and-4 pass fell incomplete with 1:21 to play and no timeouts remaining for Central.
Neuble led Central’s offense with 112 yards on nine carries as the Wildcats established a run-first identity. Demediuk threw just six passes and was sacked a couple of other times.
“That’s what our style is,” Dedman said. “They did a good job of covering the ones (passes) we did call and we had trouble getting the ball out. We got to do a better job of finding ways to get open and try to deliver the football to them.
“The running game is where we’re at and who we are. We knew that coming in. We had that designed and we’re going to continue with that.”
Wilson Central will travel to Lebanon’s Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium at 7 p.m. this coming Friday for the Blue Devils’ home opener.
Voice of Wildcat Stadium signs off: Longtime public address announcer Steve Gillis told to the crowd following the game that it was his final game as public address announcer. Gillis had served as the primary PA voice of WCHS football and basketball games since the school opened in 2001. Athletic director David Jennings said Gillis stepped aside after longtime scoreboard operator Marty Bell retired.
