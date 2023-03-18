Wildcats double up Shelbyville 4-2

Wilson Central pitcher Luke Kinzer tags out a Shelbyville runner attempting to score on a pitch to the backstop. The play ended the fourth inning and preserved a 2-1 Wildcat lead. This was Kinzer’s last play of the game on the mound before the junior moved to first base for the final three frames.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

GLADEVILLE — Luke Kinzer and three relievers held visiting Shelbyville in check Thursday night as Wilson Central doubled up the Golden Eagles 4-2.

Kinzer, allowed a run on five hits and two walks while striking out four. Shelbyville’s run came home on a wild pitch to cut Central’s lead to 2-1 in the third inning. But he also picked off two runners and tagged a runner out at the plate on a pitch to the backstop which catcher Caden Webber retrieved and threw back to the pitcher for the final out of the fourth. Kinzer moved to first base for the remainder of the game.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.