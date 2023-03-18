Wildcats double up Shelbyville 4-2

GLADEVILLE — Luke Kinzer and three relievers held visiting Shelbyville in check Thursday night as Wilson Central doubled up the Golden Eagles 4-2.
Kinzer, allowed a run on five hits and two walks while striking out four. Shelbyville’s run came home on a wild pitch to cut Central’s lead to 2-1 in the third inning. But he also picked off two runners and tagged a runner out at the plate on a pitch to the backstop which catcher Caden Webber retrieved and threw back to the pitcher for the final out of the fourth. Kinzer moved to first base for the remainder of the game.
Central’s first three runs also scored on wild pitches. Two came in the second after Will Summers doubled on a fly ball the center fielder couldn’t locate.
Shelbyville cut the margin to 3-2 in the fifth off reliever Elian Pena.
Wilson Central got the run back in the sixth on Carson Reed’s RBI single.
Reed pitched out of a no-out jam in the sixth inning and worked the seventh for the save.
Purple Tigers trounce Jackson County 12-2WATERTOWN — Defending state champion Watertown spotted Jackson County an early lead Thursday night before roaring back to a 12-2 run-rule trouncing.
Left-hander Bret Price struck out five in the first 3 1/3 innings for the win. Bo Price (no relation) fanned three in the final 2 2/3 as the pair held the Blue Devils to one hit in the five-inning game.
The Purple Tigers wiped out a 2-0 deficit with eight runs in the third inning and tacked on three more in the fourth.
Kwame Seay had three of Watertown’s 12 hits and drove in four runs. K.K. West had three RBI on two hits. Zack Self had two RBI and C.J. Potter two.
Both head coaches are Cumberland grads. Jackson County’s Juan Clariday was a manager/assistant coach for Coach Woody Hunt in the 1980s. He was also a sports correspondent for the Democrat. Watertown’s Mark Purvis was a second baseman for the Bulldogs in the early ’90s before beginning his coaching career as a grad assistant.
Blue Devils defeated at Beech
HENDERSONVILLE — Lebanon dropped a 4-1 decision at Beech on Wednesday night.
Carson Fox pitched the first five innings to take the loss. He allowed three runs on four hits and no walks.
Lebanon outhit Beech 8-5 as Wyatt Bowling and Conor Gannon each had two hits for the Blue Devils.
Porter McNeece pitched five innings for Beech, striking out nine.
Nolensville knocks off Wilson CentralGLADEVILLE — Nolensville broke a tie with five runs in the sixth inning of a 9-5 win over host Wilson Central on Wednesday night.
The Knights jumped to a 4-0 lead in the top of the fourth against Central starter Michael Demonbreun.
Wilson Central whittled the lead down to a 4-4 tie with two-spots in the fourth and fifth frames but could only get a single score back in the sixth.
Caden Webber took over for Demonbreun in the fifth and took the loss.
Central outhit Nolensville 6-5. Isaac Schafer singled twice and doubled. Brayden Wadsworth drove in two runs.
Lebanon opens 0-2 despite offense coming alive vs. PageFRANKLIN — Lebanon bounced back from a Monday-night shutout loss with 14 runs Tuesday, but it wasn’t enough to stave off Page’s six-run seventh which lifted the Patriots to a 15-14 win.
The Blue Devils lost despite outhitting the Patriots 12-8.
Jordan Jewell doubled home three runs in Lebanon’s five-run first inning. The Blue Devils scored five more in the second as Jackson Lea, Evan Driver and Isaiah Muraira each drove in at least one run.
Lea, Tal Swindell, Wyatt Bowling and Ian Walsh had two hits each for Lebanon.
Jewell pitched the first 2 /13 innings and was followed to the mound by Tyler Kingdon and Samuel Peach.
Lebanon led 14-6 midway through the fourth inning. But after a scoreless fifth inning, Page scored twice in the sixth and six times in the seventh to snatch victory and drop the Blue Devils to 0-2.
The night before, Lebanon was no-hit in a 12-0 loss to Independence in a game played at Blackman in Murfreesboro.
Cade Thorne took the loss for the Blue Devils, allowing seven runs on six hits in three innings.
Independence’s Ben Cleaver pitched the five full innings, striking out seven and walking none. The Eagles committed no errors.
Station Camp scores in fifth to beat Central 3-1GLADEVILLE — Station Camp broke a tie with two runs in the sixth inning of a 3-1 win over host Wilson Central in season-opening baseball Monday night.
The teams swapped first-inning runs as Luke Kinzer drove in a run. The cleanup hitter doubled as he had half of the Wildcats’ four hits.
Isaac Schafer kept the game even until the fifth when No. 9 hitter Nick Philbrick doubled home two runs.
Schafer surrendered just three hits and a walk while striking out seven in five frames. Carson Reed worked the final two frames, fanning two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.