SPRINGFIELD — Wilson Central escapee a defensive battle against Springfield with a narrow 7-6 win behind kicking woes from the Yellow Jackets and Esteban Hurtado’s extra point Friday night.
Springfield took first possession after Wilson Central won the coin toss. Even early, defense was prevalent. Wilson Central quickly forced a three third downs in the drive before the Yellow Jackets finally punted it away to the Wildcat offense.
Taking over was Brendan Demediuk under center for Wilson Central. Nothing came about in the drive and the Yellow Jackets and Wildcats continued to exchange possessions through the end of the first quarter.
Wilson Central was finally able to establish a meaningful drive that started at the end of the first quarter and capped off at the start if the second quarter. Blake Hobbs took a handoff up the heart of the offensive line as he saw nothing but green grass on his way 41 yards to the end zone. Hurtado nailed the extra point and the Wildcats sat in the driver’s seat at 7-0.
The turnover bug transitioned over to this week, however, and after Springfield gave them the ball, the Wildcats coughed it back up to the Yellow Jackets on a bad snap.
Springfield took care of Wilson Central's mistakes and manufactured its own scoring drive. The Yellow Jackets took 4:46 off the clock to answer Wilson Central after Devon Crenshaw ran it in from a yard out. The Yellow Jackets failed to convert the point after so the score remained in the Wildcats’ favor, 7-6.
Wilson Central took the final minute and ran it to the locker room after a defensive dominant first half.
While Wilson Central is 2-0 in games when leading at halftime, the Wildcats still needed to secure the win to continue the improvement in the win column. The goal remained the same and no changes needed to occur in the second half. As the Wildcat offense milked the clock, the defense came up with stops. Springfield had multiple chances to take the lead, however kicking problems prevented the Yellow Jackets from occurring.
As the third quarter dwindled to a close, Springfield sent its kicker out for a 5o-yard attempt to take the lead. The attempt would only remain an attempt as it was blocked at the line and Blake Hobbs scooped the ball up and took it all 61 yards to the end zone. But a holding call brought the ball back and Wilson Central would instead set its offense up to milk more clock.
Having only 12 more minutes to find a way to overtake Wilson Central, Springfield needed one game-changing play. On a drive that ended with two minutes left in the game, despite already missing three kicks on the night, Springfield head coach Dustin Wilson sent his kicker out for a 23-yard attempt. The kick missed and the Wildcat defense celebrated as they exited the field.
he Wildcat offense still needed a first down, or two, as there were two minutes left and Springfield still with a pair of timeouts. Wilson Central was able to produce those needed plays and Demediuk was able to line up in victory formation as Wilson Central improved to 3-1 on the season.
As the game was defensively dominated, the Wildcats only needed to produce 85 yards on offense as another W entered the win column. Hobbs guided the rushing attack with 55 yards on six carries with a touchdown. Demediuk was, once again, unneeded in the passing game as he attempted four passes with three completions for 24 yards.
Defensively, Seaton Hapner was inserted into the starting lineup and he produced. Hapner recorded two tackles for loss, including a sack. Ethan Kimes also recorded a sack. In the tackle-for-loss department, Burgess (2), Hapner (2), Hobbs (1), Kimes (1) Anvarov (1), and Shults (1) all recorded at least one. On the other side, Devon Crenshaw paced the Yellow Jacket offense as he went 7-of-12 for 65 yards in the air and 68 yards on 19 attempts on the ground with a touchdown.
Next up for Wilson Central is Hunters Lane as the new Region 5-5A rival Warriors will come to Wildcat Stadium for homecoming at 7 p.m. next Friday.
Wilson Central 7, Springfield 6
Wilson Central | 0 | 7 | 0 | 0—7
Springfield | 0 | 6 | 0 | 0—6
Second quarter
Wilson Central — Blake Hobbs 41 run (Esteban Hurtado kick), 9:28.
Springfield — Devon Crenshaw 3 run (kick blocked), 1:10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.