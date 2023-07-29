WILSON CENTRAL WILDCATS
WILSON CENTRAL WILDCATS
Aug. 18at Rossview
Aug. 25Northwest
Sept. 1at LaVergne
Sept. 8at Green Hill
Sept. 15Shelbyville
Sept. 22Mt. Juliet
Sept. 29at Lebanon
Oct. 13Gallatin
Oct. 20at Warren County
Oct. 27Cookeville
Region 6-4A game
All kickoffs at 7 p.m.
