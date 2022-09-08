Week 4 of high school football kicks off tonight as Wilson Central takes its turn playing on Thursday night as the Wildcats host Springfield at the Rock.
Playing a day early and Labor Day at the front of the week condenses the daily preparation schedule, forcing Coach Brad Dedman to slice a day off the routine.
“We won’t have our normal walk-through this week,” Dedman said. “It’ll become a regular-type practice and go from there.”
Springfield at Wilson CentralThe Yellow Jackets have been a state title contender in recent years and currently play at the 5A level. The Wildcats have had their share of success against them. This time around, Central is 0-3 while Springfield is 3-0.
“They are really good up front,” Dedman said. “Everything revolves around their quarterback (senior Devon Crenshaw). He’s a big kid (6-2, 232 pounds), hard to bring down. They like running him quite a bit. He has a tremendous arm as well. He’s going to be hard to defend.
“They’ve got athletes all over the field, receivers-wise, running backs-wise. They can run very well.”
Springfield runs a 4-4 defense.
“They run to the football extremely well,” Dedman said. “They don’t do a whole heck of a lot of stunting. But they do a great job of reading keys and routing to the football.”
Following a two-point season-opening loss to Rossview in a game which could have gone either way, Wilson Central has faced a minefield of a schedule with trips to Lebanon and Wilson Central. Though this is a home game, the No. 3-ranked Yellow Jackets (in the Associated Press poll) look no easier.
“The schedule’s been a tough schedule,” Dedman said. “That’s the way we designed it to be.
“We haven’t performed up to the expectations of what we expect from our football team. We’ve just got to go out and play. We’ve got to execute and go back to the basics. That’s what we’ve done this week. Starting (Monday), we went back to just blocking and tackling. We’ve got to do a much better job of that. That’s what this game comes down to.”
Sophomore outside linebacker Josh Lechner hurt his foot (either a high ankle sprain or a fracture on top of the foot) last week at Green Hill and his status for this week was unknown, Dedman said.
Siegel at LebanonThe Stars are 2-1 and coming off a 27-10 loss to Rockvale last week. They opened with their second straight win over Green Hill, followed by a 14-6 victory over LaVergne. Siegel did not have junior quarterback Thomas Sandel, who Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry called their best player, last week.
“(Santel) makes everything go,” Gentry said. “(He) gave us fits last year.
“He started his first complete game against us last year. They had been playing two and they settled on him. I’ve been to camps with him and he is a really good football player. He makes their offense run.”
Siegel runs a zone read, power read, counter read.
“Making you play assignment football,” Gentry said. “It’s new-age option football.”
Siegel runs multiple defense with an emphasis on pressure.
“They’re bringing people every which way you can think of,” Gentry said. “Give a lot of pressure off the edges. Makes it very hard to combat that at times.”
The Blue Devils brought its own defensive heat last week with 18 plays in which Cookeville failed to gain even a yard. “Sack” Jack Clinard had six sacks.
“Got up 27-0 with the help of special teams and defense and made them pass the ball,” Gentry said of last week. “Got a lot of pressure on the quarterback and flushed him up in the pocket. (Brison) Stonewall Jackson was standing there. (The QB) couldn’t go anywhere, so he kept cutting right back into Jack Clinard and Jack was doing a good job of rushing and then coming and filling back upfield and making some sacks. Anytime you get six sacks in a game, you got to be doing something right.
“Jack has a great motor and makes a lot of plays for us any night. Just so happened we got them in a situation where they felt like they had to throw it. Peer your ears back and go with it. Some of that was coverage-wise too. The back end helped him a little bit on that, too. We were playing some three-safety stuff, stuff they hadn’t seen us do because it was the first time we had all three of our safeties in there together because last week it was wing-T (Wilson Central) and we weren’t able to do it.”
Key Crowell has blocked a punt in consecutive weeks. And when he doesn’t get to the ball, big brother Anthony is back there to run it back, sometimes all the way to the house.
“(Key) is doing well,” Gentry said. “He’s got a lot of similar traits of his brother. He’s channeling his energy toward football and is doing well playing special teams and offense. He’s covering kicks and returning kicks. People are just now figuring out there is more than one Crowell.”
Watertown at DeKalb CountyThe Battle of Sparta Pike features Watertown’s 1-2 Purple Tigers and DeKalb County’s 2-1 Tigers in Smithville.
“They spread it out like they always do,” Watertown coach Gavin Webster said of DeKalb. “They’re balanced pretty good. They try to run and throw.
“Defensively, they base out a 50, may see a little under front out of that.”
DeKalb County edged Warren County by one point and Smith County by three before losing by eight to Macon County last week.
The Purple Tigers are coming off a 20-0 loss at Westmoreland last Thursday.
“Main thing is we got to quit turning the ball over,” Webster said after his Purple Tigers had two of those last week. “We had turnovers on first down. We’re just not very consistent right now offensively. We’ve got to find a way to get consistent. We’re working on it.”
Watertown will likely be without linebacker Noah Clemmons, who injured his ankle during the second quarter last week and tried to play after halftime, but had to come back out.
Franklin Grace Christian at Friendship ChristianThis is a top-5 battle between the No. 5 (in AP’s Division II-A poll) Grace Christian and No. 1 Friendship as both are 3-0. The Lions have a 38-point win over Humboldt, a 20-point triumph over No. 4 Middle Tennessee Christian and a touchdown verdict over Collinwood last week.
Longtime coach Rusty Smith, a former Titans quarterback, is no longer there, but the Lions’ offense looks similar.
“As one coach said, if you didn’t know Rusty wasn’t there, the offense looks similar,” Commander coach John McNeal said. “I think one of the assistants who was on his staff last year is the one doing the offense.
“Defense is a little different. They were an even front last year. They’re more of an odd front. They’ve got some good players. They are undefeated. Got one (offensive) lineman going to Wake Forest. They’ve got some players. It’s going to be a challenge Friday night, but that’s going to help us get better.”
The Commanders crushed defending state champion Donelson Christian last Friday, likely persuading enough AP voters to flip their votes from Jackson Christian to Friendship by one point, though the Eagles have one more first-place vote.
“That was a big win,” said McNeal, who was unaware of the AP poll. “Coming off of last year, the two losses we had to them. Both losses were pretty much dominated by them. For our kids to be able to come out, things go bad early, we had the safety early, kind of a repeat of last year… You’re thinking how is this going to go. But our kids bounced back and from that point on we controlled the game. Our kids played physical, and that was the biggest thing.
“The thing this year with our kids, every Friday night that we’ve played, we’ve been the most physical on the field, and that’s been the difference thus far.
Warren County at Mt. Juliet
The Golden Bears are coming off a win for the first time since they beat Wilson Central last September, a string of six straight losses.
“It feels good,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry. “We got a W starting eight sophomores, too, which is at times nerve wracking for now, but exciting for the future.”
The Bears’ 42-0 win over Hunters Lane was sophomore Tyler Travers’ first start as Mt. Juliet’s starting quarterback.
“I was very, very proud of Tyler Travers’ first start,” Perry said. “Honestly, if it hadn’t been for dropped balls, it would’ve been a 100-% completion rate. He put every ball right where we asked him to, managed the offense well. We’re excited about his future.”
Jon’Mikael Crudup ran for two touchdowns and 101 yards on seven carries. Dearrius Morton played his first game as a Bear with two TDs on seven carries after transferring from Montgomery Bell Academy and recovering from a high ankle sprain which kept him out of the Gallatin contest.
“The senior leadership in our offensive line, you look at Ayden Bussell and Maston Kimbrough and Aaron Testerman who have started a lot of football games,” Perry said. “And we made a strategic move this past week, getting a player back who did not play against Gallatin, but Connor Ruppert, a senior tight end, we moved to tackle. We feel really good about the offensive front right now and the direction we’re headed.
“And that helps Tyler tremendously.”
Warren County is coming off a 26-0 win in Memphis over Ridgeway last week after a 35-34 loss to DeKalb County and a 22-21 setback to White County, both on the road as they have yet to play at Nunley Stadium in McMinnville.
“They’re two plays away from being undefeated,” Perry said of the Pioneers. “They lost on two 2-point conversions the first two games of the year to what we now know are two quality football teams.”
Perry noted Coach Matt Turner is in his fourth season in charge of the Pioneers.
“This is his first four-year group that he’s had cycle through,” Perry said. “He’s running the same offense and defense with the same coaches for four years. I think that speaks a lot to their improvement this year.”
Warren County runs a version of the wing-T with a lot of misdirection.
“But what makes that offense so dangerous is they have a quarterback and receiver who can throw and catch, and they’ve added that this year,” Perry said. “Their real engine is (junior running back Jaythan Pleasant). He hurt us last year. He’s extremely dynamic and has already had a lot of explosions for touchdowns.”
Warren County runs an even-front defense with split safeties.
“Their leader on defense is (senior middle linebacker Braylon Grayson, last year’s Region 3-6A Defensive Most Valuable Player)… and he is a stud,” Perry said. “We’re going to have to get some bodies on him because he is all over the field.”
Green Hill at Columbia
The Hawks beat the Lions twice last season, including in the second round of the playoffs. Columbia is 1-2 for the season with losses to Marshall County and Franklin County sandwiched around an overtime triumph over Dickson County under first-year coach Bobby Sharp, who was closing in on 300 career wins at neighboring Lewis County in a 33-year career which began in 1988. John Moore, son of Cumberland Hall of Fame coach Herschel Moore, coached the Lions on an interim basis last year and is still listed as an assistant coach.
Moore ran his father’s wing-T offense. Sharp is also a wing-T aficionado and, like the late Herschel Moore, runs clinics and devotes a website and videos to the offense.
“Bobby is one of the most respected coaches probably in the Southeast,” Green Hill coach Josh Crouch. “Bobby has been doing a very long time and does it well.”
Green Hill has won two straight after a season-opening loss. The Hawks followed the same pattern on their way to an 11-game winning streak.
“We didn’t play very well,” Crouch said. “We got a lot of things we got to clean up. But I don’t think we’ve played up to our expectation yet in all three phases of the game. There’s still room for growth in a lot of situations and a lot of spots. We’re going to continue to get better every week, but our potential is still out there to be reached.”
Mt. Juliet Christian at Middle Tennessee Christian
The Saints are jumping from the frying pan into the pan. Following a 59-0 loss at Bell Buckle Webb last week, they will go to Murfreesboro to take on No. 4 Middle Tennessee Christian, which is 2-1 with wins over Donelson Christian and Clarksville Academy sandwiched around a 20-point loss to Franklin Grace Christian.
“They run the single wing like they did last year,” Mt. Juliet Christian coach Dan Davis said. “They got a couple of good linemen and they run it really well.”
MTCS runs a 4-3 defense.
Despite struggling to an 0-3 start by lopsided margins, Davis said the Saints are physically healthy and looking to get better.
“Emotionally, we’re young and we know where we’re at,” Davis said. “We look at each game as a way to get better. For us, the clock doesn’t start ticking until next week (the Middle Region opener) anyway.”
