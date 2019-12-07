GLADEVILLE -- Wilson Central, ranked No. 8 in Jeff Price's state wrestling ratings, pinned No. 6 Father Ryan 49-24 on Thursday night.
Picking up wins for the 3-0 Wildcats were Connor Warnock with a pin at 106 pounds,
Nicholas Mercante with a pin at 113, Hunter Borders via forfeit at 120, Riley Fort with a 13-2 major decision at 132, Steven Fisak with a pin at 145, Levi Stone with a 3-2 decision at 152, Matthew Hills with a pin at 182, Tyler Rose with a pin at 220 and Jesse Richardson with a pin at 285.
Wilson Central will return to the mat today at the Harpeth Invitational.
