MT. JULIET — Wilson Central’s boys got their first District 9-4A win of the year in the regular season’s final game Monday night.
The Wildcats came from behind in the second and third quarters before dominating the fourth to knock off host Mt. Juliet 52-42.
The win didn’t help Wilson Central’s seeding for the upcoming district tournament. The Wildcats are fifth and will again travel to Mt. Juliet at 6 p.m. Monday for an elimination game which was moved to Wilson County after tourney host Cookeville was not going to be involved in either 4-5 game.
The winner will advance to Saturday’s semifinal at Cookeville against Green Hill, which grabbed the first top seed in its third year of existence after Lebanon lost at Cookeville on Monday, a game which also took some of the sting out of Mt. Juliet’s loss as the Golden Bears could not have finished third unless the Blue Devils won.
“I can’t say enough about this win going into tournament play, giving this group a sense of belief that we can compete with anybody,” Central coach Michael Teeter said after his Wildcats climbed to 9-16 for the season and 1-7 in the district. “Now you have to beat a really solid Mt. Juliet team and a really good coach twice in the same week right on their floor. Not easy to do.”
“They got the best of us tonight,” Mt. Juliet coach Jonathan Drake said after his Bears fell to 13-15, 2-6. “We have to have a quick reset and we’ll see them again Thursday.
“Knock on wood. Hopefully, we got the ugly one out of the way now instead of Thursday.”
Mt. Juliet got off to a 9-2 start, led 13-7 at the first-quarter break and opened an 18-8 lead before Wilson Central’s Towan Siler swished back-to-back 3-pointers to get the Wildcats back in the game. Ethan Thomas tossed in 5 of 6 free throws in the second, including four in the final moments as the visitors got to within 23-21 by halftime as the Bears’ offense began to stagnate.
“(We were) trying to get the right shot,” Drake said. “Their zone defense kind of tricks you into thinking there’s windows that aren’t there. We just wanted to be patient. I’ll check the film, but it felt like when we moved the ball and it wasn’t getting stolen, getting it station to station, we shot the shots we wanted. But that’s what that defense does. It makes you think things are there that aren’t there. I’ll bet we had 20-plus turnovers. Credit to them. They’re really good at it.”
Siler, a sophomore who led Central with 17 points, swished three more triples in the third quarter to keep Mt. Juliet from pulling away. A steal and layup by Jaylen Wilson in the final seconds of the quarter knotted the score at 37-37.
John Lloyd scored on a turnaround in the post to put Mt. Juliet up by two 1:15 into the fourth.
But veteran Austin Alexander sank a 3 from the wing to put Central back in front and start a 12-0 run for the Wildcats as the Bears suddenly couldn’t buy a bucket. By the time Mt. Juliet’s Caronne Goree sank a 3 to end the run, it was 49-39 and game over.
“So proud of our guys,” Teeter said. “You go 0-7 and a lot of teams could’ve easily packed it in. Our guys kept battling, kept fighting. They got down early in this one and had another chance to throw in the towel. They just keep fighting.
“Now you get a win going into tournament play. Basketball being a tournament sport, you never know if you get hot at the right time, your guys playing well at the right time, that’s why we play the game.”
Alexander sank 7 of 9 free throws on his way to 14 points while Thomas swished all six of his points from the line. Freshman Ike Boone and JaMichael Mitchel each finished with five while Wilson threw in three and David Carvel two.
Osize Daniyan dropped in 12 to lead Mt. Juliet while Goree added eight, Chad Marudas five, Lloyd and Jon’Mikel Crudup four each and Braxton Corey, Eric Williams and Ashton Kirkendoll three apiece.
Cookeville overtakes Lebanon from foul line in fourth, hands 9-4A top seed to Green Hill
COOKEVILLE — Lebanon was within eight minutes from forcing a coin flip with Green Hill for the District 9-4A top seed.
But host Cookeville lived at the free-throw line and sank 16 of 17 down the stretch as the Cavaliers climbed from behind to claim a 68-62 win to end the regular season Monday night.
Cookeville connected on 25 of 29 from the line for the game while Lebanon had just five chances from the stripe, hitting two.
Thus, Green Hill claimed the first No. 1 seed in the school’s three-year history while the Blue Devils dropped to No. 2 and Cookeville clinched No. 3, setting up a semifinal rematch at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on the same floor. The Hawks will play either Wilson Central or Mt. Juliet at 6:30 p.m. Saturday with all four returning Tuesday to determine the four seeds for the Region 5-4A tournament.
Lebanon rode the 30 points of Jarred Hall, who had 12 in the first quarter as the Blue Devils built an 18-15 lead. It was 33-26 at halftime and 44-38 going into the fourth before Cookeville claimed the fourth 30-18.
Jalen Heard hit all 14 of his free throws and led Cookeville with 23 points. Jaren Davis drained five 3-pointers on his way to 17 points while Joshua Heard had 13.
Caden Baird added eight for Lebanon while Jaylen Abston returned from a two-game suspension to score seven. Avery Harris had five while Wyatt Bowling, Chaston Dixon and Landen Engles each finished with four as the Blue Devils dropped to 18-9 for the season and 6-2 in the district.
Hall’s 30 pushed him past the 1,700-point mark to 1,708, still sixth in Wilson County history and 47 behind Friendship Christian scoring king Adam Tomlinson’s 1,755.
Hall, Allen earn top district honors
Lebanon’s Jarred Hall is the District 9-4A Most Valuable Player and Green Hill’s Troy Allen is Coach of the Year, league coaches voted Tuesday.
Green Hill teammates Kenny Ellis and Jason Burch, Mt. Juliet’s Osize Daniyan and Wilson Central’s Ethan Thomas were named first team all-district.
The Hawks’ Aaron Mattingly and Lebanon’s Jaylen Abston were named second team all-district. The Blue Devils’ Wyatt Bowling and Landen Engles, Wilson Central’s Austin Alexander and Mt. Juliet’s John Lloyd and Ashton Kirkendoll were named honorable mention.
Daniyan is the league’s Defensive Player of the Year. Joining him on the all-defensive team are Abston, Ellis, Bowling, Thomas and Green Hill’s Parker Overath.
Central teammates JaMichael Mitchel and Ike Boone shared Rookie of the Year honors.
Watertown boys open districts vs. host Smith County on Saturday
Watertown’s boys are the No. 4 seed in the District 6-2A tournament and will face top seed (and host) Smith County at 6 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals at Carthage.
Westmoreland and Cannon County meet in the other semi. The losers will play for third place Tuesday night, followed by the winners for the championship.
All four teams will compete in the Region 3-2A tournament later next week.
