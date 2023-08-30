Wildcats rampage past Northwest 42-0

Wilson Central’s offensive line paved the way for the Wildcats to accumulate nearly 300 rushing yards against Northwest.

 BOBBY REYNOLDS • For the Lebanon Democrat

GLADEVILLE — The weather seemed less hot, but conditions were no less muggy, especially for visiting Northwest, as Wilson Central mugged the Vikings 42-0 in the Wildcats’ home opener Friday night on the Rock.

And while the game kicked off 36 minutes past the original scheduled starting time (six minutes when the clock malfunctioned at the start), the humidity did affect both teams who had trouble snapping the ball and catching snaps. Northwest had three lost fumbles and Central one while both recovered other miscues.

