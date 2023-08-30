Wildcats rampage past Northwest 42-0

GLADEVILLE — The weather seemed less hot, but conditions were no less muggy, especially for visiting Northwest, as Wilson Central mugged the Vikings 42-0 in the Wildcats’ home opener Friday night on the Rock.
And while the game kicked off 36 minutes past the original scheduled starting time (six minutes when the clock malfunctioned at the start), the humidity did affect both teams who had trouble snapping the ball and catching snaps. Northwest had three lost fumbles and Central one while both recovered other miscues.
“We had some snap problems,” first-year Central coach Ben Kuhn said after his Wildcats climbed to 2-0. “It was because there was so much moisture. It was tough to keep the center’s hand dry. Our guys really fought hard and came back from that.”
But Northwest’s biggest problem was a Central offensive line which blew the Vikings away from the line of scrimmage and the Wildcat runners, who accumulated 296 yards on the ground. Antuan McKethan ran for 111 yards on 18 carries, including a 3-yard touchdown.
“The best offensive line in the county is at Wilson Central High School,” Wildcats coach Ben Kuhn said following his first home game at Wildcat Stadium. “We got some dudes. Those guys work their tails off in practice. Coach (Josh) Knipfel does an amazing job with them. It’s going to be a fun year with those guys fighting for us.”
Quarterback Josh Lechner, subbing for the injured Gavin Mayfield, ran for 96 yards on 13 carries. His final tote was a 20-yard touchdown run. He completed half of his six passes for 44 yards, the final 24 coming on a scoring screen to McKethan which made it 35-0 midway through the fourth quarter to start the running clock. Cy Taylor tacked on the final TD from a yard out after a Northwest punt was recovered on the Viking 1.
“Josh Lechner really stepped up and did a great job for us,” said Kuhn, adding it’s not known how long Mayfield will be out. “We knew it was going to be a physical game and the guys responded to it.”
In addition, running back Chaz Martin had 45 yards on four rushes, two of which ended in the end zone on scoring runs of 29 and 21 yards to lift Central to a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter. McKethan’s 3-yard score made it 21-0 going into halftime after the Wildcats ran out of time with the ball inside the Northwest 5-yard line.
On the other side of the ball, Central’s defense held Northwest (0-2) to 8 yards rushing and 26 total as the Vikings never came near the Wildcats’ goal line.
This came at the end of a week in which the Wildcats spent their practice time inside the indoor facility due to the heat.
“We talked with the kids all week it’s adversity,” Kuhn said. “We haven’t been able to get outside, especially working with a new quarterback in an indoor that’s not really big enough. It was tough. But our guys handled the adversity and it speaks to the toughness of this team and this school.
“Our county does a great job keeping us aware of the heat and what the restrictions will be.”
Wilson Central will travel to LaVergne at 7 p.m. Friday.
