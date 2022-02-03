Wilson Central will take another crack at an elusive state duals wrestling championship this weekend at the Williamson County Expo Center in Franklin.
The Wildcats are 29-1 with their lone loss coming in the regular-season finale to longtime Division II power Father Ryan 35-30. Both teams won seven matches, but the Irish had one more pin.
Wilson Central advanced to state by defeating Rossview in the region championship.
The Wildcats will take on Clarksville at 9 a.m. Saturday with the winner to take on either Summit or Bradley Central at 1 p.m. The finals are at 7:30 p.m. with Nolensville, Maryville, Dobyns Bennett and longtime nemesis Cleveland waiting in the other bracket. Quarter- and semifinal losers will drop into a consolation bracket.
The Blue Raiders have won the last four championships, including the two most recent over Wilson Central in the finals.
After opening the season third, Wilson Central has spent the last several weeks ranked fourth in the Jeff Price/Al Morris Class AA/Division II state poll. Cleveland is No. 1, followed by Baylor and FatherRyan. Bradley Central is fifth. Summit is eighth and Nolensville 11th. Clarksville, Dobyns Bennett and Maryville are outside the top 12, but are receiving votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.