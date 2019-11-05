Wildcats roll into postseason after 36-7 domination of Station Camp

GALLATIN -- Wilson Central throttled Station Camp 36-7 in the regular-season finale Friday night to finalize its playoff positioning.
The Wildcats rolled into the Bison senior night after sliding past Lebanon 23-22. Station Camp looked for a rebound after an 0-9 start to the year.
This was unlikely to change as the Wildcats scored first on a 48-yard C.J. Morrow rushing touchdown.
The Bison's next drive was stopped abruptly as Ezra Widelock snatched Station Camp quarterback Max Barnett's pass for an interception. Tristan Lewis led his Wildcat offense from their own 20 into range for a 23-yard touchdown strike from Lewis to Widelock.
The Bison took their next drive into the second quarter as they could not find an offensive spark through the first 12 minutes of play.
Station Camp's opening drive in the second half resulted in a failed 4th-and-2 attempt, giving Wilson Central prime field position to put points on the board.
However, the Bison put together a defensive stand and the Wildcats were forced to punt. Kerolos Shenouda pinned the Bison to their own 10-yard line with his punt.
Luke Sinard took over for Barnett for Station Camp, and his first drive resulted in his own 42-yard punt.
After Lewis managed a 15-yard sprint and Morrow darted on a 35-yard carry, C.J. Hatchett dove into the end zone from 3 yards out.
Sinard fumbled on the next drive and Blake Hobbs recovered the ball for the Wildcats. As time ticked away in the first half, the Wildcats drove a 64-yard possession that was capped off by a 9-yard Hatchett rushing touchdown. Lewis improvised a successful 2-point conversion to end the half.
The Bison received the opening kick of the second half, but their drive was once again stopped short by an interception, this time by Wildcat safety Zach Hudson. Wilson Central capitalized on another Station Camp mistake, as Blake Hobbs finished the drive with a 1-yard touchdown dive.
The Bison took the remaining 6:58 for their possession to follow, and it went into the fourth quarter. The first play of the final quarter was a 33-yard pass from Bison tailback Terry Bradley to Zac Morrison to keep Station Camp from being shut out.
Wilson Central had a shot at the end zone on its next drive, but Terrence Harris was stopped short on third-and-goal.
However, Sinard threw another pick, this one to Justin Smith. The Wildcats could not score on their next drive, and Shenouda punted to the Station Camp 34.
This proved to be the Bison's last drive, and it ended on the Wilson Central goal line. Sinard looked into the end zone, but he could not find an open receiver. This locked the score at 36-7.
The Wildcats managed 402 yards on 50 snaps, 313 of those on rushes. Morrow had six touches for 103 yards, Hatchett ran for 68 yards on nine carries, and Blake Hobbs followed with four rushes for 51 yards. Tristan Lewis went 3-of-6 for 60 yards and a touchdown through the air, and his understudy Hayden Schults completed 1 of his 2 passes for 29 yards. Justin Smith caught a pass for 26 yards, and he also managed a pick on the night. Widelock and Hudson recorded an interception apiece, and Hobbs managed a fumble recovery.
The Wildcats ended the regular season at 6-4 (3-2) and they will travel to Blackman for their first playoff game since 2016. The game will be held this coming Friday in Murfreesboro, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
