NASHVILLE — Wilson Central received a healthy balance of offense and defense to power through a 45-14 win at Hillsboro last Friday to conclude the 2022 regular season.
Wilson Central (4-6 overall, 4-2 Region 5-5A) will hit the road for round one of the TSSAA 5A state playoffs as they head to Nolensville High School this coming Friday night for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
The Wildcats opened the scoring late in the first quarter and did not look back from there. Esteban Hurtado drilled a 22-yard field goal at the :49 second mark to provide the only first quarter score.
Thirty-five combined points were seen in the second stanza, 21 from Wilson Central and 14 from Hillsboro. Gavin Mayfield connected with George Monachino from 30 yards out to make the score 10-0.
Hillsboro then responded with Deshawn Trotter strolling into the end zone from 3 yards out to make the score 10-6 after a blocked extra point.
Wilson Central tallied two more touchdowns before Hillsboro got back on the board, rattling off a Tavin Hardin touchdown run followed by a Mario Marshall pick-six to extend the lead to 24-6.
With just 24 seconds left in the half, Trotter found Paul Puckett for a 69-yard touchdown pass. The Wildcats led the Burros 24-14 at the break.
Wilson Central ran away with things in the final 24 minutes. The only score of the third quarter came from Mayfield connecting with Jase Neuble on a swing pass taken 25 yards to paydirt. Bryant Evans followed with a 3-yard score in the fourth quarter. The game-sealer came off the hands of Brady Belvins as he returned the Wildcats’ second pick-six of the night all the way to the end zone, making the final score 45-14.
Wilson Central was led by the defensive unit as it recorded three interceptions, two of which going for touchdowns. Belvins had two of the picks.
Offensively, Mayfield completed 5 of 9 passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns.
On the ground, Hardin was the workhorse back with 19 touches for 99 yards and a score as he returned from an injury.
Through the air, Monachino and Neuble each recorded a touchdown reception with 37 yards and 25 yards total, respectively.
Hillsboro’s Trotter completed 9 of 19 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown. The Burros’ air attack was paced by Sylrelle Burton with 106 receiving yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.