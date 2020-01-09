Wilson Central's wrestling team stayed busy and productive over the holidays with three dual wins and a tournament championship.
The Wildcats rolled past No. 7-ranked Rossview 44-28, Montgomery Central 84-0 and Kenwood 66-18 to improve to 15-0.
Central also won its own tournament by almost 100 points, compiling 270 to No. 8 Oakland's 179, No. 10 Centennial's 130, Rossview's 132, Antioch's 67, Grace Christian's 62 and Nashville Christian's 36.
Conor Warnock pinned the No. 3-ranked 106-pounder in the state in the finals to bring home of seven first-place finishes to Central. Other Wildcat champions were Hunter Borders (113 pounds), Avery Warnock (126), Cole Fort (138), Levi Stone (152), Brady Jarvis (170) and Jesse Richardson (285).
Wildcat runners up were Nick Mercante (113), Grant Fetters (120), Riley Fort (132), Anthony Pyron (160) and Matthew Hills (182). Third-place finishers were Steven Fisak (145) and Conor Staggs (195).
