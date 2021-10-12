GALLATIN — Wilson Central completed its three-game road swing with a defeat to undefeated Station Camp behind 34 unanswered from the Bison in a 41-16 setback Friday night.
The Wildcats took the quick lead, but offensive struggles led to the Bison running away with a convincing win in Region 5-5A play.
Station Camp opened up the game with a won coin toss and chose to take the ball first. A quick three-and-out resulted in the Wildcats taking the ball after the Bison punt.
Wilson Central was set up with a short field on offense and Hayden Shults tried to make the most of it.
The drive stalled at the Bison 8-yard line, so Esteban Hurtado set upand made a 25-yard field goal to put the Wildcats on top 3-0, at the 9:02 mark in the first quarter.
Station Camp quickly went three-and-out on the ensuing drive so another Wildcat drive would occur. Another short field resulted in more Wilson Central points as Shults took the snap under center and sneaked his way through the Bison linemen for six, putting the Wildcats up 10-0 following the Hurtado extra-point with 5:23 left in the quarter.
The Bison woke up from hibernation, however, and it was a heavy foot on the gas pedal from there on out. Parker Brown found Brandon Griffin from 50 yards out and the George Ligon extra point put Station Camp within three with 2:55 remaining in the opening quarter.
As the second quarter progressed, Station Camp exerted its dominance and put together scoring drive after scoring drive while limiting the Wildcat offense to minimal yardage. The second quarter saw only two scoring drives, and both came from the Bison. With 4:29 remaining in the half, Brown felt the pressure and left the pocket where he made some moves and found paydirt from 15 yards way. Ligon’s extra-point went off the cross bar so the lead stayed 13-10.
The next Station Camp drive was set up on an interception thrown by Shults where Robert Bogus ran it in from 29 yards out. The Ligon extra point made it 20-10, and that lead stuck until both teams took to the locker rooms.
The third quarter started and Station Camp picked up right where it left off, adding one more score in the quarter while allowing nothing to Wilson Central. The lone scoring drive of the quarter started at the Station Camp 48 and ended in the end zone, as Brown marched his Bison down the field and Bogus punched it in on fourth down from the 1-yard line with 1:30 left in the quarter. Ligon completed the drive with the point after and Station Camp extended the lead to 27-10.
The last 12 minutes were in play and despite a comfortable 17-point led, Station Camp remained unsatisfied. Brown started off the quarter with a 1-yard keeper to make it 34 unanswered points for the Bison with 10:33 left in the game.
After a few possessions went by, the Wildcats had not scored since the five-minute mark of quarter one. This changed when they finally found paydirt in the final quarter. Blake Hobbs added to his season total and stiff-armed his way in from 3 yards out. A failed two-point conversion attempt meant Wilson Central had now cut the lead to 34-16.
Station Camp was happy it allowed the score and decided to march the field itself Brown completed the final scoring drive after he found Luke Dickens open over the middle and launched it to the end zone for a 27-yard touchdown pass.
The Bison attempted and recovered an onside kick after the score but the clock hit zero before any more damage was done. Station Camp maintained its share of the lead with Green Hill in the region while Wilson Central clung to the fourth seed.
In total, Station Camp provided more offense with 64 total plays going for 370 yards as the Wildcats had 48 plays for 228 yards. Individually, it was Blake Hobbs leading the offense with 11 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown while Hayden Shults went 5-of-13 for 48 yards and an interception in the air and eight rushes for 42 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
For Station Camp, it was Parker Brown finding openings in the defense. Brown completed 12 of 18attempts for 171 yards and two touchdowns while adding two rushes for 16 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Robert Bogus also added 17 carries for 94 yards and two touchdowns.
Wilson Central (5-3)(2-3) will have a bye week next week before returning home for a non-region matchup with Stewarts Creek on October 22. Station Camp (7-0)(c4-0) will host Portland next week for senior night before traveling to Green Hill to decide the region lead Oct. 22.
