Wildcats whip LaVergne 28-13

Wilson Central running back Antuan McKethan races for part of his 153 yards at LaVergne.

 BOBBY REYNOLDS •

For the Lebanon Democrat

LAVERGNE — Ethan Kimes scored two first-half touchdowns, Josh Lechner threw two TDs in the first half and Antuan McKethan ran for 153 yards and a fourth-quarter score which helped Wilson Central finish off LaVergne 28-13 at Freedom Field on Friday night.

Kimes scored on a 4-yard run in the first quarter and a 36-yard pass from Lechner in the second for a 14-0 lead.

