Wildcats whip LaVergne 28-13

LAVERGNE — Ethan Kimes scored two first-half touchdowns, Josh Lechner threw two TDs in the first half and Antuan McKethan ran for 153 yards and a fourth-quarter score which helped Wilson Central finish off LaVergne 28-13 at Freedom Field on Friday night.
Kimes scored on a 4-yard run in the first quarter and a 36-yard pass from Lechner in the second for a 14-0 lead.
After LaVergne drew to within 14-6 on a 13-yard run, Lechner threw a 30-yard scoring pass to Juelle Davis to make it 20-6 going into halftime.
LaVergne drew to within 20-13 on an 11-yard run in the third quarter.
But McKethan helped seal Central’s third win in as many starts with a 47-yard touchdown run in the fourth. The Wildcats failed to convert the two-point conversion but got those tallies later when Kimes recorded a safety.
Central’s defense recorded six sacks as LaVergne slipped to 1-2.
Wilson Central will enter Region 4-6A action at 7 p.m. this coming Friday at Green Hill in a battle of 3-0 teams.
