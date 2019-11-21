Wildcats win in Teeter's coaching debut

GLADEVILLE -- In an up-and-down scrappy type of game, Wilson Central's boys won Michael Teeter's high school coaching debut 53-45 over Springfield in a TSSAA Hall of Champions game Tuesday night.
The game was close throughout. Central led 12-11 following the first quarter. Springfield scored just before the halftime buzzer to break a 26-26 tie before the Wildcats opened a 38-34 lead going into the fourth.
"Our guys really battled," Teeter said. "We needed a win like this where you had to battle through some adversity. We got down at halftime. Came out and had a good third quarter off some adjustments we made. They responded well. That's what we wanted to get out of this group."
Jordan Beard scored half of his 20 points in the first quarter to lead Central while Caleb Lawrence fired in 15. Connor Miller and Adler Kerr each finished with five points, Maravich Bond four, Seth Beck three and Braiden Staten a free throw.
"Both teams did a pretty good job of feeling each other out, how they had to attack offensively," Teeter said. "We came up with some stops in the third quarter when we needed it and in the fourth when it was getting down to that time."
Central, without a big post player, will have to scrap across 94 feet this season.
"We're going to have to scrap," Teeter said. "We're going to have to be a possession team, steal possessions here and there through different looks we're going to try to give you.
"And we're just going to battle. I want our guys to work every night. They know that. That's what our identity has to be, just outworking people."
Wilson Central will play host to Shelbyville tonight in the other Hall of Champions game which was moved up from Friday because the Golden Eagle football team is playing in the Class 5A state quarterfinals.
Blue Devils hold off Cookeville in opener
COOKEVILLE -- Lebanon's boys battled from a slow start and held off Cookeville 68-65 Tuesday night in a season-opening TSSAA Hall of Champions game.
The Cavaliers jumped to a 17-13 lead through eight minutes. The Blue Devils battled to a 41-33 halftime lead and were up 53-46 going into the fourth. Cookeville came back and, after Lebanon sank 5 of 6 free throws in the final stanza, missed a tying three-pointer at the buzzer.
"We made a big run in the second quarter," Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said. "We got off to a pretty quick start in the third quarter. Then, they hit some shots to trim it down. They hit four threes in the fourth quarter.
"Anytime you can win a game up here is a good win for our guys."
Junior Kobe Tibbs threw in three 3-pointers to lead Lebanon with 22 points while Gaven Reasonover scored all but two of his 16 points, including four threes, in the first half, Jamar Kynard connected on a big free throw with five seconds left to cap a 10-point night. Jackson Painter scored six while Jeremiah Hastings, Polo Phillips and David Greene each finished with four and Malcolm Logue two.
Bailey Gilliam tossed in two triples in leading Cookeville with 19 points. Zach Hall hit four threes for his 12.
Lebanon will play host to Stewarts Creek in the other Hall of Champions game tonight in the Blue Devils' home opener at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Short-handed Friendship sweeps Hall of Champions double header
With five players still out for football, Friendship Christian's boys played two games Tuesday night, and won both 73-34 over Lancaster Christian and 65-58 over Smith County in a TSSAA Hall of Champions triple header at FCS' Bay Family Sportsplex.
Lancaster and Smith played each other between the Friendship games.
The Commanders jumped to a 29-8 first-quarter lead over Lancaster and carried a 47-20 margin into halftime.
Sophomore shooting guard Max Duckwiler dropped in two three-pointers to lead Friendship with 12 points while freshman point guard Kaelin Horton had 10, also including a pair of threes. Mitch Pelham pitched in with nine points; Dan Burruss, Casey Jones and La'Quarrius Talley eight each, Joseph Meadows seven, Dillon Turner five and David Porter and Bryce Miller, the latter in limited minutes due to an ankle injury, three apiece.
Out of 12 players, eight were split evenly between the freshman and sophomore classes. As for the five football players, they are four freshmen and senior Andrew Mathis.
"Our press was something," Commander coach Ben Johnson said. "It was nice. Just had a lot of guys getting after it, just running and talking, being a team-first group of guys."
More of the same followed against Smith County as the Commanders up ahead 19-17 through one period, 36-31 at halftime and 49-39 through three.
Jones, a sophomore guard, tossed in 21 points while Duckwiler drained a pair of threes on his way to 15. Miller, a senior shooting guard, also tossed in a pair of triples and four free throws in the final minute. Pelham pitched in with nine, Turner five, Horton three and Burruss two.
"It was 64 minutes of five guys playing as hard as they could," assistant coach Jason Miller said. "It wasn't just in spurts. Even when guys were making mistakes, they were giving it everything they had."
Austin Ducrest dropped in 19 points for Smith County while Matthew Sinclair scored 11 and Cody Kemp 10.
The schools' girls teams will follow the same schedule today with Friendship facing Lancaster at 4 p.m. and Smith County at 7:30, with the Lady Knights and Lady Owls meeting in between at 6.
Both FCS teams will have a full afternoon and evening of action Saturday at the Sportsplex. The boys will battle Merrol Hyde at 1:30 p.m., followed by a Merrol Hyde girl/boy double header against Gordonsville at 3. Friendship will follow with a girl/boy twin bill against Gordonsville at 6.
Bears roll past Overton in opener
MT. JULIET -- Mt. Juliet's boys pitched a first-quarter shutout Tuesday night in a 67-29 trouncing of John Overton in a season-opening TSSAA Hall of Champions game.
The Golden Bears led 20-0 eight minutes in and 42-11 at halftime.
Will Pruitt poured in 19 points in three quarters of action, 17 coming in the first half, and took down 12 rebounds. Gage Wells tossed in 12 while Mo Ruttlen added eight, Isaac Thompson six, Riggs Abner and Jacob Burge five each, Charles Clark four, Bodie Wells and Blake Stacey three apiece and Paxton Davidson two.
Mt. Juliet will play host to Siegel in the other Hall of Champions game tonight.
Merrol Hyde rolls past MJCA
HENDERSONVILLE -- Merrol Hyde's boys opened an early lead Tuesday night en route to a season-opening 76-50 win over visiting Mt. Juliet Christian in a TSSAA Hall of Champions game.
The Hawks were up 26-11 following the first quarter and 45-23 at halftime.
Matthew Sykes sank a pair of three-pointers as he and Isaac Stinson each scored 21 points for Merrol Hyde. Asher Walthers' 19 included three triples.
Shawn Link sank a pair of threes to lead the Saints with 18 points while Montrell Walker threw in 13 and Jordan Willis 11. Justin Matthews and Carter Branim each had three and Dylan Harman two.
Mt. Juliet Christian will play host to Natchez Trace Youth Academy at 7 p.m. tonight in the Saints' home opener.
