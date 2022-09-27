GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central’s boys won the second annual Speedway Shootout cross country race at Nashville Superspeedway last Saturday morning.
Running in cool, drizzly conditions, senior Atticus Simon led Wilson Central with a fourth-place finish in 17:06.45. Sophomore Noah Smith was 10th with a personal-best 17:21.34 while senior Jude Wilt was 11th with a season-best 17:26.89.
The Wildcats finished ahead of Green Hill and third-place Hume-Fogg.
Central’s girls finished fifth as senior Aubrey Katzenmiller was sixth with a personal-best time of 20:23.26. Sophomore Carleigh Hughes was 13th with a personal-best 21:35.96 while freshman Carly Mitchell was 17th in 22:02.17.
Page won the girls’ race, followed by Pope John Paul II and Hume-Fogg.
Lebanon runners set PRs at Burnett Invitational
COOKEVILLE — Lebanon’s boys finished third and the girls fifth in the Burnett Invitational last Saturday.
Blue Devil freshman Rafe Ater and junior Erik Cruz medaled. Cruz turned in a personal-best time of 18:41. Clay Davis (19:02) and Allen Sellers (20:05) also set PRs.
In the girls’ race, junior Kerigan Gill finished in the top 20 and medaled with a time of 22:48. Juniors Stephanie Diosdado (25:10) and Cami McNutt (25:17) also set PRs.
Both Lebanon teams will travel to Alabama this coming weekend for the Jesse Owens Classic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.