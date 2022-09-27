GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central’s boys won the second annual Speedway Shootout cross country race at Nashville Superspeedway last Saturday morning.

Running in cool, drizzly conditions, senior Atticus Simon led Wilson Central with a fourth-place finish in 17:06.45. Sophomore Noah Smith was 10th with a personal-best 17:21.34 while senior Jude Wilt was 11th with a season-best 17:26.89.

