Wildcats win wild one over Lebanon

GLADEVILLE -- If there was ever a better game in the Lebanon-Wilson Central series than Thursday's 23-22 Wildcat win, it was hard to think of it in the aftermath of the teams' 19th meeting.
Alex Atwell's extra point broke a 22-22 tie after C.J. Hatchett took Tristan Lewis' pass 12 yards to the house with 45 seconds to play.
But Central had to sweat out a final Lebanon possession as Eli Clemmons, subbing for the injured Breeze Copas at quarterback, heaved a 35-yard pass to Dalton Woods to put Lebanon on Central's 10-yard line. A couple of spikes later, Christian Pena, reliable on extra points, came out to attempt a 27-yard field goal which fell short with eight seconds left.
A Lewis kneeldown later, the Wildcats had their four-game losing streak snapped to improve to 5-4 for the season and 2-2 in Region 4-6A pending a season-ending trip to winless Station Camp next Friday. The Blue Devils dropped to 4-5 for the season and the loss will probably be damaging to their hopes of hosting a first-round playoff game as they fell to 2-2 with only a trip to Rossview remaining at 7 p.m. next Friday.
Wildcats coach Brad Dedman, a former Blue Devil player, has been involved in all but one Central-Lebanon game from the WCHS sideline and said this game "has to rank right up there, definitely.
"Our guys played their hearts out," he continued. "We had to have some things go our way. We created some turnovers, which helped us out tremendously. Our defense, hats off, especially in the first half. Second half, we probably didn't play as well, but our offense kicked in and helped us out tremendously. It was overall a team effort."
"Hats off to them, they made the plays to win the football game," Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said after consoling some of his players. "The ball doesn't always bounce your way. Sometimes tonight it didn't bounce ours. We had chances to do it. We didn't do that. We put ourself in a hole in the first half with different things. We didn't play good enough to win tonight."
It appeared it might be a one-sided night in favor of Lebanon as De'Quantay Shannon scooted 53 yards for a touchdown on the game's second snap, starting his 154-yard effort on 22 carries.
But after Lebanon got the ball back, a holding penalty negated part of a big play and the Blue Devils were plagued by flags, especially in the first half. They lost a 43-yard halfback pass from Shannon to Will Seats for a touchdown due to an illegal formation penalty.
"Really ugly," Gentry said after his Blue Devils were flagged 11 times for 94 yards. "A lot of penalties and most of them were on us. Kept shooting ourself in the foot."
Central wasn't much better offensively. But a 40-yard punt by Kerolas Shenouda rolled to the Lebanon 6-yard line. The Blue Devils' return punt moments later was a short one and the Wildcats had a short field from the Lebanon 16.
The Blue Devil defense held and Atwell was accurate from 33 yards to bring Central within 7-3 late in the first quarter.
see wildcats/page b2
Central got little going on the ground. But Lewis was laser sharp by hitting 16 of 27 passes for 209 yards. Justin Smith caught seven (six from Lewis) for 149. Lewis and Smith hooked up for a 37-yarder to put the ball at the Lebanon 20.
But Lebanon's Jesse Montgomery intercepted Lewis' next pass on the 1-yard line.
It took a couple of series, but Central finally cashed in on the field position when Hatchett tried a halfback pass of his own and hit Smith with a 17-yarder 1:08 before halftime to put the Wildcats up 10-7.
After an ugly first half only a defensive coordinator could love, both offenses found a rhythm in an entertaining second half.
The Blue Devils drove 68 yards, getting 11 on Central's first flag of the night, to Clemmons' 3-yard rollout pass to tight end J.P. Wamble in the end zone for a 14-10 Lebanon lead.
Central came back with Lewis hitting Ezra Widelock on a crossing route over the middle which went for the final 24 yards. Atwell's extra point hit the left upright, leaving the Wildcats ahead 16-14 in the final seconds of the third quarter.
The 'Cats got the ball back when Marcellus Buchanan recovered a Lebanon fumble at the Central 32.
But Lebanon got the next points anyway when a short Central punt took a Blue Devil roll to the Wildcat 45. Three straight runs by Shannon, the last covering 22 yards, put the Blue Devils back in the end zone. Clemmons lofted a pass to Seats in the end zone for the two-point conversion and a 22-16 lead with 8:08 left to play.
Lewis threw 33 yards to Smith to move Central to the Lebanon 35. The Wildcats made their way to the 10 before a third-down pass was dropped and a fourth-downer for Smith was knocked away in the back of the end zone with just over four minutes to play.
A holding penalty derailed any Lebanon chance to milk some clock, and Clemmons' third-down heave was intercepted by Smith at the Blue Devil 30, though a punt on the next down may well have yielded a similar result with just under two minutes to play.
A Lewis pass downfield was batted back by a Wildcat receiver to Widelock, who took it home for a would-be 26-yard touchdown, but an ineligible-receiver-downfield penalty negated the play. A 19-yard pass to Smith and the 12-yard score to Hatchett tied the score anyway in the final minute, setting up Atwell's extra point and Pena's missed field goal.
"It's tough on both teams on that end of it," Dedman said. "I feel for them on that play. It just happened to go our way and it was something we definitely needed, and I'm very grateful for that."
"We settled in a little bit and had a few big plays," Gentry said. "Again, we got to be more efficient, not let it come down to one kick or one play."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.