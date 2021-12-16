Wildcats withstand foul trouble to stop Siegel

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central’s boys never trailed after the first quarter and led from late in the second period on in a 45-38 win over visiting Siegel on Monday night.
The Wildcats emerged from a back-and-forth first quarter with a 15-10 lead as Evan Riggan racked up a pair of 3-pointers.
Siegel tied the score at 15-15 and 17-17 on baskets by Isaiah Haynes, who led the Stars with 13 points, including three 3-pointers.
But Ethan Thomas tossed in a triple, one of his three on the night, to cap his seven-point second period 1:20 before halftime to put Central ahead 20-17 and the Wildcats widened the lead to 24-19 by halftime.
Leading scorer Adler Kerr collected his fourth foul three minutes into the second half and center Damian Fayne 2 1/2 minutes into the fourth. But Central never lost the lead as the Wildcats climbed to 3-6 going into Tuesday’s trip to Stewarts Creek for a boys-only date.
Thomas led Central with 15 points while Fayne added 11. Riggan’s nine came on three triples while Kerr was held to eight and Josh Anderson two.
Siegel slipped to 4-4.
The Wildcats couldn’t sustain their Monday-night success into Tuesday as they dropped a 53-40 decision at Stewarts Creek.
Wilson Central led until the fourth quarter when Stewarts Creek went on a 23-7 rampage fueled by 15-of-19 shooting from the free-throw line.
Bryce Jackson dropped in 8 of 10 free throws to lead the RedHawks with 15 points while Darius Lee sank all eight of his charity tosses for most of his eight.
Kerr connected on 7 of 10 free throws to lead Central with 20 points. Austin Alexander tossed in two 3-pointers as he and Fayne each scored six while Thomas finished with five and Riggan a 3.
The Wildcats led 9-7 at the first-quarter break, 29-19 at halftime and 33-30 through three periods.
Wilson Central will host Rossview on Friday night.
Watertown falls to Jackson County
GAINESBORO — Tre Monette fired in 26 points Tuesday night to lift Jackson County past Watertown 73-49.
Monette’s total included six 3-pointers, including four in the first half as the Blue Devils built a 44-21 halftime lead.
Jackson County led 22-14 at the first-quarter break and 60-34 going into the fourth as the Blue Devils improved to 6-2.
Ramon Cuevas collected 18 points and Jordan Arroyo 13 for the Blue Devils.
Brady Raines drained a pair of 3s as he and Trent Spradlin each scored 12 points for the Purple Tigers while J.J. Goodall and Bret Price put in five apiece, K.J. Wood and Zeb Major four each, Will Hackett and Greer Davis three apiece and Marcus Reynolds a free throw as Watertown fell to 3-4.
Green Hill rallies to force overtime, improves to 8-0
HENDERSONVILLE — Green Hill went to work at the free-throw line in overtime Tuesday night to remain unbeaten via a 63-56 win over Hendersonville.
After being tied 49-49 at the end of regulation, the Hawks received a basket and five free throws from center Jason Burch and four more from the charity stripe from Paxton Davidson, who announced his commitment to play for Lipscomb next year on social media Monday, as both cleared 20 points for the night.
Burch tossed in 22 points and Davidson 21 as Green Hill improved to 8-0. Mo Ruttlen racked up 12, Blake Stacey five, Parker Overath two and Kenny Ellis an overtime free throw.
T.J. Kolbe scored all seven overtime points for Hendersonville in leading the Commandos with 22. He began the game with three first-quarter 3-pointers among his 11 early tallies as the hosts grabbed a 21-10 lead. It was 37-22 at halftime and 43-39 going into the fourth before HHS slipped to 7-2.
Green Hill will host Summit on Friday night. The Hawks will take on Bell Buckle Webb at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Sallis Family Classic at Lebanon.
Sall
is Classic at Lebanon this weekend
The Sallis Family Classic will have a two-day run at Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court this weekend.
On Friday, Bartlett’s girls will battle Cane Ridge at 4 p.m., followed by Bell Buckle Webb’s boys against the Tennessee Heat at 5:30. Lebanon’s girls and boys will have a double header against Northwest starting at 7.
On Saturday, Cane Ridge’s girls tip off the day at 11 a.m. against Northwest, whose boys will follow at 12:30 p.m. against the Heat. Lebanon’s girls will battle Bartlett at 2, followed by the Blue Devils against Whites Creek at 3:30. Green Hill’s boys will take on Webb at 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.