Wilkerson named September Triple-A Pitcher of the Month

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Former Cumberland University two-time All-American Aaron Wilkerson has been named September’s Pitcher of the Month in the Triple-A West.
Throughout the month of September, Wilkerson went 2-0 while not allowing a single run over 21 innings pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City. The 32-year-old tallied 25 strikeouts while only surrendering one walk over five appearances and three starts. Wilkerson held the opposition to just a .169 batting average only allowing 12 total hits throughout the month.
This marks the first Pitcher of the Month honor in Wilkerson’s seven-year professional career. He twice earned weekly honors this season in May and June.
Wilkerson has put up very impressive numbers throughout the 2021 season posting a record of 8-5 with a 3.86 ERA.
At Cumberland, Wilkerson went 26-1 over two seasons in Lebanon, helping lead Cumberland to the 2010 NAIA national championship as a junior.
He was voted first team All-American in 2011 and set NAIA records for consecutive scoreless innings pitched in one season (54.0) and consecutive victories in a career (26).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.