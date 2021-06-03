Wilkerson named Triple-A West Pitcher of the Week

Former Cumberland star Aaron Wilkerson was named Triple-A West Pitcher of the Week on Monday after picking up his first win of 2021 in his last start last Tuesday in Albuquerque.
The Oklahoma City right-hander held the Isotopes to one hit over 6.2 scoreless innings did not allow a hit until Ryan Vilade led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a single. Wilkerson walked two and recorded seven strikeouts while throwing 95 pitches, including 57 strikes. The outing was the longest by a Dodgers pitcher this season and Wilkerson’s longest since pitching seven scoreless innings May 31, 2019 for San Antonio against Omaha.
Hours after receiving the honor, Wilkerson began work on next week’s award by pitching five scoreless innings in relief of a pair of pitchers down from the parent club on rehab assignments for the win in a 5-1 victory at El Paso. He allowed four hits and two walks while striking out seven to bring his record to 2-3. Over his past two starts, Wilkerson has turned in 11.2 scoreless innings, giving up just five hits with 14 strikeouts. He held the Chihuahuas 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.
This latest weekly honor is the seventh of Wilkerson’s career and second at Triple-A. He currently ranks second in the Triple-A West with a 1.17 WHIP and his .246 BAA ranks seventh.
Wilkerson signed with the Dodgers as a free agent May 1 shortly before the season began. He originally signed with Rakuten of the Chinese Professional Baseball League during the 2020-21 offseason, but opted out of his contract due to family reasons.
Wilkerson was under contract with the Milwaukee Brewers during the 2020 season, but was not part of the team’s player pool and did not play due to the canceled Minor League season.
In 2019, Wilkerson spent most of the year with Triple-A San Antonio but also made eight relief appearances over three stints with the Milwaukee Brewers. While with San Antonio, he made 17 starts and went 8-2 with a 3.42 ERA over 76.1 IP with 81 strikeouts.
Wilkerson made his MLB debut in September 2017 with the Brewers against Miami and has pitched in 14 ML games (three starts) with Milwaukee.
