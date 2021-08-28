Lebanon | 0 | 7 | 0 | 6—13
Wilson Central | 10 | 7 | 0 | 0—17
First quarter
Wilson Central—Esteban Hurtado 51 FG, 7:27.
Wilson Central—Jase Nueble 16 pass from Brendan Demediuk (Hurtado kick), 1:52.
Second quarter
Lebanon—Kemontez Logue 57 pass from Jaylen Abston (Cameron Nixon kick), 11:50.
Wilson Central—Cayden Moffitt 76 pass from Demediuk (Hurtado kick), 9:48.
Fourth quarter
Lebanon—Logue 40 pass from Abston (run failed), 2:00.
Team statistics
| Leb | WC
First downs | 15 | 8
–Run | 8 | 5
–Pass | 5 | 2
–Penalty | 2 | 1
Rushes-yards | 30-63 | 35-73
Passing yards | 185 | 121
–Comp.-Att.-Int. | 10-25-1 | 7-9-1
Punts-avg. | 3-22.3 | 4-36,8
Lost fumbles | 1 | 1
Penalties-yards | 9-86 | 12-113
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Lebanon: Jaylen Abston 6 -(-25), Anthony Crowell3-11, Brody Hall 1-(-4), Grayson Campbell 1-(-33), Isaiah Douglas 1-0, Devin Greene 18-114. Wilson Central: Jase Nueble 5-11, Brendan Demediuk 3-(-11), Blake Hobbs 16-55, Robbie Spickard 5-11, Alex Atwell 2-6, Seaton Hapner 3-8, Hayden Shults 1-(-7).
PASSING—Lebanon: Jaylen Abston 9-21-1—172, Brody Hall 1-4-0—13. Wilson Central: Brendan Demediuk 7-9-1—121.
RECEIVING—Lebanon: Anthony Crowell 4-44, Anthony Crowell 5-133, Jackson Lea 1-8. Wilson Central: Blake Hobbs 2-7, Jase Nueble 2-14, Cayden Moffitt 2-94, Seaton Hapner 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Wilson Central: Esteban Hurtado 31 (wide left).
