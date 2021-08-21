Wilson Central | 10 | 7 | 0 | 0—17
Rossview | 0 | 0 | 3 | 0—3
First quarter
Wilson Central—Blake Hobbs 11 run (Esteban Hurtado kick), 6:59.
Wilson Central—Hurtado 33 FG, 1:44.
Second quarter
Wilson Central—Hobbs 42 run (Hurtado kick), 7:25.
Third quarter
Rossview—Christian Sanchez 37 FG, 2:31.
