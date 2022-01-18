MT. JULIET — After the teams combined for 19 first-half points, Wilson Central’s boys found enough offense to build a comfortable lead in the second half of a 40-26 triumph at Mt. Juliet last Friday.
A fastbreak by Osize Daniyan with 2:30 left in the first quarter put Mt. Juliet ahead 4-2, a score which held at the period break.
Wilson Central’s Austin Alexander drove the baseline for a three-point play to break a 6-6 tie and put the Wildcats ahead to stay 56.6 seconds before halftime. Daniyan scored in the lane for Mt. Juliet and Alexander sank two more free throws for an 11-8 lead at halftime.
And after scoring just two points in the first half, leading scorer Adler Kerr collected nine in the second half for 11, behind only Alexander’s 14, as the Wildcats climbed to 8-10 for the season and 2-0, which is good enough for the early lead in District 9-4A.
But Wildcats coach Michael Teeter brought up history from December 2020 when they played in the old District 9-AAA with eight teams and a 14-game schedule. The new league has five teams and eight contests.
“We’re in the exact same position we were at this time last year,” said Teeter, whose team opened league play before Christmas last season. “We were able to beat Mt. Juliet and were able to beat Lebanon to start our year off at 2-0 in the district, and that’s right back where we are this year.
“Our challenge to these guys is what are you going to do with it from here. We had a good opportunity and a good start, but nobody remembers how you start. You ask anybody around and they wouldn’t remember we were the 2-0 team last year.”
As for Friday’s game, the first half was a testament to both teams’ emphasis on defense, Teeter said.
“Both sides are made of defense first,” Teeter said. “We got a taste of that the first quarter of just trying to feel each other out. Neither one was trying to make a whole lot of mistakes.
“Luckily for us, the second half kind of opened up for us. We were able to make a few adjustments and take advantage of a few things we that we saw.”
“Mike does such a great job with his kids and the zone action that they run is so different,” Mt. Juliet coach Jonathan Drake said. “It’s hard to simulate in practice if you’re not used to seeing it. It just gives you fits. They’re great at it as hard as his kids play.
“We knew going in it was going to be a bit of a struggle for us. We struggle to get it in the basket sometimes. When teams zone us like that, we know that can be an issue sometimes. But I was so proud of our guys in how we committed to guarding.”
Kerr scored seven in the third quarter which ended with Wilson Central in front 25-16. The Wildcats connected on 8 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter and 17 of 32 for the game — not great numbers. But the Wildcats did go to the line a lot while the Golden Bears, who had two players foul out, missed their only foul shot.
Ethan Thomas scored six points, Damion Fayne five and Even Riggan four for Wilson Central.
Daniyan dropped in 10 for Mt. Juliet while Griffin Throneberry finished with five, Zion Sanders four, Dylan Work a 3-pointer and Braxton Corey and Will Blackmon two each as the Golden Bears lost their district opener and fell to 4-14 for the season.
Wilson Central, whose snowout at Station Camp has been rescheduled for Feb. 5, has its district bye today and will return to action Friday at home against Green Hill. Mt. Juliet is scheduled to travel to Cookeville tonight and to Lebanon on Friday.
Hall returns with 34 points in come-from-behind Lebanon VICTORY
COOKEVILLE — With Jarred Hall out of action for nearly five full games due to illness and suspension, Lebanon struggled to score.
With Hall back in the lineup Friday night, the Blue Devils had their full arsenal of weapons needed to rally from 14 points in the final five minutes and seven in the last two to an 83-81 win over Cookeville.
Hall, whose corner 3-pointer brought the Blue Devils into an 81-81 tie and free throw broke the deadlock, led Lebanon with 34 points, including five triples. Corey Jones sank two 3s in the fourth quarter and three for the game on his way to 14 while Yarin Alexander added 13. Jaylen Abston added nine points and the game-sealing steal while Wyatt Bowling finished with five points and Rolando Dowell and Landen Engles four each.
Josh Heard hit four triples in leading Cookeville with 26 points while D.J. Potts Heard had 20, including five treys, and D Potts Heard 16, which included a pair of 3s. Josh Heard is the son of the Cavaliers’ coach of the same name while the other Heards are brothers and Josh’s cousins/nephews.
Cookeville led 31-24 at the first-quarter break before Lebanon moved in front 41-38 at halftime. The Cavaliers led 61-59 going into the fourth before they fell to 0-2 in District 9-4A and 10-10 overall. The Blue Devils broke a three-game losing streak to improve to 16-4 for the season and 1-1 in the district.
Lebanon will wrap up an extended road swing tonight at Green Hill before coming home to host Mt. Juliet on Friday in the Blue Devils’ first game in Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court since Dec. 18.
Lions’ shooting devours Purple Tigers in Watertown’s 6-2A inaugural gameWATERTOWN — Two Lions scored more than 20 points and a third just missed that mark last Friday as Cannon County roared past Watertown 80-57.
Gus Davenport dropped in 26 points for the visitors while Theo Winters flicked in five 3-pointers as part of his 23. A.J. Armstrong also fired in five treys and finished with 18 points.
Watertown countered with Trent Spradlin’s 19 and K.J. Wood’s 11, which included three triples. J.J. Goodall notched nine points and Brady Raines eight as each buried a pair of treys. Kier Priest and Jackson Thomas each tossed in three points and Ian Fryer and Chase McConnell two apiece in the Purple Tigers’ inaugural District 6-2A game.
The Lions, coached by former Watertown assistant and WHS-grad Jason Knowles, led 26-16 at the first-quarter break, 46-21 at halftime and 66-41 going into the fourth.
Watertown’s scheduled makeup district game at Westmoreland yesterday was postponed a second time. A third date has yet to be announced.
The Purple Tigers are slated to host Community tonight following the girls’ 6 o’clock contest.
Clarksville Academy deals Friendship first district defeatCLARKSVILLE — Clarksville Academy roared from behind in the second half to hand Friendship Christian its first District 4-IIA loss 74-53 in a battle of league unbeatens last Friday.
Friendship led 31-24 at halftime before Clarksville Academy took the third quarter 21-6 to catapult to a 45-37 lead as the Cougars, who have yet to play Goodpasture, climbed to 5-0 in the district.
Friendship fell to 13-5 for the season and 5-1 in the district going into today’s schedule home game against Nashville Christian following the girls’ 6 p.m. contest at the Charlie Bay Family Sportsplex.
Eddie Ricks sank all six of his free throws and four 3-pointers to lead Clarksville Academy with 26 points, including 21 in the second half. Jac Wyatt buried two triples and all seven of his foul shots en route to 19 while Paris Pridgen put in 13.
Dillon Turner tossed in 12 points for Friendship while Colby Jones connected for three triples and 11 points. Hayden Potts put in 10 tallies while Max Duckwiler scored seven, Casey Jones six, Noah Major five and Tate Tidwell two.
Clarksville Academy led 10-7 at the first-quarter break before Turner keyed Friendship’s 24-14 second period with eight points.
Hawks hand Allen 500th coaching victory with 67-60 verdict at SiegelMURFREESBORO — It wasn’t a district game, but Green Hill’s 67-60 win at Siegel last Friday was noteworthy as it was coach Troy Allen’s 500th career victory.
The Hawks followed what has become a proven formula to their 14th win of the season in 16 outings — 25 points from big man Jason Burch inside and three double-figure scorers from the perimeter. Blake Stacey sank two 3-pointers on his way to 13 points while Paxton Davidson tossed in 12 and Mo Ruttlen 10.
Garrett Brown had three free throws while Jordan Lukins and Aaron Mattingly each had a two-point basket.
Green Hill led 15-14 at the first-quarter break, 31-21 at halftime and 41-32 through three as Allen reached the milestone in his 23rd season of coaching, including the last 17 in Wilson County (15 at Mt. Juliet), beginning his career with a seven-year run at Hillsboro.
Tre’von Bass tried his best to delay Allen’s milestone at least one more game with 34 points, including nine 3-pointers.
He hit three triples in the first quarter and five in his 22-point fourth period. Mac Moss managed two third-quarter triples on his way to 11 as the Stars slipped to 8-7.
Green Hill is scheduled to host Lebanon tonight and travel to Wilson Central on Friday.
