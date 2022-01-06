Wilson Central boys stunned at OT buzzer

GLADEVILLE — A.J. Davis found himself open for a layup with overtime ticking down and the Gallatin Green Wave didn’t miss as the buzzer sounded on a 50-48 Wilson Central loss Tuesday night.
The Wildcats had just missed two free throws which would have put them ahead with 6.9 seconds left. With Wilson Central’s defense focused on the ball handlers, Davis was open underneath to get the ball and score to put Gallatin at 8-7 for the season.
Wilson Central coach Michael Teeter, who saw his Wildcats climb from behind all night, said the 34 minutes preceding the final second were just as instrumental in the loss, their 10th of the season.
“Going into the half down 10 and scoring only 15 points the first half is just unacceptable,” Teeter said. “We’re a better offensive group than that. We came out and battled well in the third and were able to close the game in the fourth quarter with a stop to sent it to overtime.
“It’s always easy to look at the last play of the game where we missed a couple of free throws and gave up a layup as time expired. But there are so many plays that compound before that ever gets there. You look at the first half and you score more than 15, you probably don’t put yourself in that position. We missed, I think, 9-10 free throws over the course of the evening (the Wildcats connected on 14 of 24 from the line). One or two of those at the end of regulation or the end of overtime is going to make a difference. A lot of little things. It’s details that this team’s got to iron out.”
After trailing 10-9 at the first quarter break, Wilson Central went up 15-14 on an Ethan Thomas fadeaway before Gallatin scored the final 11 points of the first half to put the Wildcats behind 25-15 at halftime.h
The Wildcats outscored the Green Wave 13-3 in the third behind 10 points from Adler Kerr to catch the visitors at 28-28.
But Gallatin re-seized momentum in the fourth on 3-pointers by DeCosta Ricks and Cade Martin, who then got a steal and layup to open a 36-29 Green Wave lead.
The Wildcats had one more rally in them. Kerr connected on two free throws with a minute left tied the score 42-42. Gallatin dribbled the time off the clock until a 30-foot desperation 3 went off the iron and glass at the buzzer to force the extra four minutes of basketball.
Kerr stole the ball and whipped a pass to Damion Fayne to put Central in front 44-42. Two free throws by Ethan Thomas put the Wildcats back up 46-45 with 1:22 left before another Kerr-to-Fayne connection opened a 48-45 margin with less than a minute to play.
But Cannon Hale stuck in a 3-pointer to tie the game with 20 seconds to play. Amarius Dunn fouled out with 6.9 seconds left, but Thomas couldn’t cash in from the line, opening the door for the heartbreak, which is a microcosm of the Wildcats’ 7-10 season to date, according to Teeter.
“We’ve had some tough losses in the fourth quarter and we’ve had some big moments where we didn’t come out on the right side,” Teeter said. “With a team like this, our message is eventually you got to get tired of losing. You got to figure out ways to get things done and it’s not always in the fourth quarter. It’s quarters one through three that we’re struggling with right now.”
Martin threw in three 3-pointers to lead Gallatin with 15 points while Hale’s 10 included a pair of triples.
Kerr connected for 21 points while Thomas threw in 13 and Fayne, 5-of-6 from the line in the fourth quarter, finished with nine of his 11 points in the fourth period and overtime. Austin Alexander added three points.
Wilson Central is scheduled to go to Station Camp on Friday in the Wildcats’ final game before their inaugural District 9-4A game next Tuesday when Lebanon comes in.
Lebanon offense struggles in 47-35 loss at Ravenwood
BRENTWOOD — Without Jarred Hall, Lebanon’s offense struggled in a 47-35 loss at Ravenwood on Tuesday night.
Hall served the first of a two-game suspension after he drew three technical fouls and was ejected from the Blue Devils’ previous game at Summit last week.
The Raptors held an 11-10 first-quarter edge and widened the margin to 22-15 by halftime and 27-25 going into the fourth as they improved to 11-5.
D.J. Starr sank a pair of 3-pointers to lead Ravenwood with 12 points.
Yarin Alexander led Lebanon with 14 points while Corey Jones and Jaylen Abston each added eight and Rolando Dowell five as the Blue Devils dropped to 15-3.
Lebanon is off this coming Friday, meaning Hall’s second game on the sideline will be next Tuesday when the Blue Devils play their inaugural District 9-4A game at Wilson Central.
Watertown falls short at Forrest 48-45
CHAPEL HILL — Watertown dropped a 48-45 decision at Forrest on Tuesday night.
The Purple Tigers led 11-10 at the first-quarter break before the Rockets rolled into halftime ahead 24-21 and the fourth quarter up 34-31.
Brennan Mealer threw in three 3-pointers to lead Forrest with 14 points while Deason Jones’ 13 included a pair of triples.
J.J. Goodall threw in three treys to lead Watertown with 14 points while Trent Spradlin sank 5 of 6 free throws on his way to 11. K.J. Wood added eight points, Brady Raines six, Kier Priest four and Chase McConnell two.
Watertown will open play in the new District 6-2A Friday night at Westmoreland.
Green Hill beaten by undefeated Beech
HENDERSONVILLE — Unbeaten Beech seized control in the third quarter Tuesday night and turned back visiting Green Hill 67-56.
The teams were tied 30-30 at halftime before the Buccaneers outscored the Hawks 21-9 in the third quarter to go up 51-39. Tyler Moore scored eight of his 11 during the period for Beech.
But it was Eli Rice to led the way with 27, including three 3-pointers in the second quarter and four in the first half. Andrew Page poured in 10 of his 16 in the fourth quarter as Beech moved to 19-0 for the season.
Jason Burch scored 14 of his 18 points in the first half for Green Hill while Paxton Davidson drained three 3-pointers on his way to 17. Mo Ruttlen had seven points in the first quarter and eight in the fourth for his 15. Blake Stacey finished with four points and Parker Overath two as the Hawks lost their second straight following a 12-0 start.
Green Hill will face another tough opponent Friday night when defending state runner-up Cane Ridge visits the Hill on Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.