Wilson Central clinches playoff berth for 3rd straight year

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central’s senior night proved successful as the Wildcats clinched a spot in the TSSAA state playoffs with a 24-16 win over Hillsboro last Friday night.
While the weather was not ideal, execution was key as the Wildcats will be heading to the 5A state playoffs next week with the help of their seniors.
Hillsboro received the opening kick and it was the defense of Wilson Central playing tough. A three-and-out forced a punt away and it was the offense trotting to the field.
Senior running back Blake Hobbs made the most of his final home game as he found the end zone from 22 yards away with 6:18 remaining in the opening quarter. Esteban Hurtado converted the extra point and the score was 7-0, Wilson Central.
The ensuing Burros possession ended with more points. After milking much of the clock and driving down the field, Andrew Thornton put his kick through the uprights for the first Hillsboro score of the game, making it 7-3 as the end of the first quarter approached.
The second quarter saw much action as 20 combined points were added to the scoreboard. The first strike came from a one-yard QB sneak by senior Hayden Shults to expand the lead to 14-3 after Hurtado’s make.
The Burros would not score on the next possession as Mario Marshall intercepted his third pass of the year, so Wilson Central took advantage of that. Jase Neuble exploded around the edge and took his first carry of the night 48 yards to the house. Quickly, it was 21-3 and playoffs views looked in sight for Wildcat fans with 7:38 left in the half.
A drive that nearly lasted seven minutes followed and Hillsboro found the end zone for the first time. Deshawn Trotter found Robert Browning from 15 yards out and it was 21-9 after the missed extra point.
That is where the score stayed as the Wildcats elected to take the 21-9 lead to the locker rooms.
As halftime concluded, the weather had just begun. The sky let loose and it became a downpour for the second half.
The conditions took time to adjust to and no scoring drives came out of the third quarter.
Six drives, only three first downs, and a forced fumble recovered by senior Eli Burgess meant the fourth quarter would come along still locked in at 21-9.
With only 12 minutes until the playoffs were set, Hillsboro had sights of a comeback.
Mikeece Jones took the direct snap and found the corner for a rushing touchdown.
Thornton’s PAT was successful and the score was 21-16, Wilson Central.
A three-and-out by the Wildcat offense and a stalled drive by the Burros took the game down to the final stretch to decide whose season would continue.
Starting with 6:59 on the clock and ending with 1:56, the Wildcats grew a comfortable lead with Hurtado kicking a 33-yard field goal through the uprights, growing the lead to 24-16.
Needing a touchdown and a two-point conversion to keep the game going, senior Alex Atwell had other plans.
Trotter dropped back to pass and Atwell jumped the route. The Wildcats took over needing to only run out the clock to seal the win.
Shults did just that and the clock would hit 0:00 with Wilson Central winning 24-16.
Senior night was dominated by the seniors.
Leading the way was Hobbs with 22 carries 115 yards and a touchdown with Robbie Spickard and Shults running the ball seven times a piece for 38 and 12 yards, respectively. Shults also had a rushing TD.
Defensively, Burgess recorded a fumble recovery and Atwell reeled in an interception.
Among the non-senior contributors were Neuble adding 63 yards on the ground on four carries and a touchdown and Marshall also snagging an INT.
In total, the Wildcats gained 240 yards of offense, all coming from the rushing attack.
Next up for the Wildcats is the No. 1 seeded team from Region 6-5A, the Patriots of Page High School (9-1).
The game is at 7 p.m. this coming Friday at Page High School in Franklin as it is officially playoff time in Tennessee.
