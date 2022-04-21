Ifraim Ibrahim scored the game’s only goal in the first half of Wilson Central’s win at Lebanon on Tuesday night.
Ibrahim’s goal came at 29:33. The Blue Devils had severn close scoring chances in the second half.
The junior-varsity game ended in a 3-3 tie after Colin Miller’s header with 30 seconds left lifted Lebanon into the draw. Noah McGee scored two earlier goals for the Blue Devils.
Lebanon will play at Mt. Juliet at 6 p.m.today. The Blue Devils’ next home game is at 6 p.m. next Tuesday against LaVergne.
