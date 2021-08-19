Wilson Central falls to Gallatin

GALLATIN — Wilson Central’s boys lost to host Gallatin 335-362 while the girls fell 154-208 in District 8-AA golf Tuesday at Long Hollow.
The Lady Wildcats’ Haley Lannom shot a career-low 83 to finish third while Dorothy Montanye was fifth with a 122. Gallatin’s Reagan Padilla led all girls with a 2-over 73.
Zac Wilson also finished third in the boys’ match with an 85, followed by Griffin Smith in fourth place with an 86, Ethan Marcum seventh at 89, Hunter Williams eighth with a 102 and Grafton Baines ninth with a 112. Gallatin’s Spencer Wakefield’s 79 was the boys’ winning score.
Wilson Central will travel to Murfreesboro today for the I-24 Invitational with tee time set for 8 a.m.
Commanders shoot season best at RiversideOLD HICKORY — Friendship Christian’s boys shot a season-low 180 Tuesday in a win over East Robertson and a loss to Merrol Hyde at Riverside Golf Links.
Landon Williams fired a nine-hole 42, Tate Tidwell 46 and Easton Drennon 52, all season-bests, for the Commanders.
Lady Wildcat golfers finish seventh at Davidson InviteGALLATIN — Wilson Central’s girls finished seventh out of 12 teams Monday in the Davidson Academy Invitational at Tennessee Grasslands and Country Club.
The Lady Wildcats shot a 208. Gallatin won with a 159.
Dorothy Montoye led the Lady Wildcats with a 17th-place tie, shooting 101. Teammate Haley Lannom carded a 107, good for a 24th-place tie. Franklin Road Academy’s Emily Wilson won with an even-par 72.
Wilson Central’s boys finished 14th with a 381. Clarksville won with a 312.
Zac Wilson led the Wildcats with a 93, good for a 44th-place tie. Teammate Griffin Smith notched a 94, Ethan Marcum and Hunter Williams turned in 97s and Eli Kibbe 105. Macon County’s Maddox Crowder won with a 66.
