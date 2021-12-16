Wilson Central foul trouble opens door for surging Siegel

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central’s girls led until late in the third quarter until foul trouble caught up with the Lady Wildcats and Siegel surged to a 60-44 win Monday night.
The Lady Wildcats led 13-9 at the first-quarter break and 26-22 at halftime. But Kristen Smith picked up her fourth foul less than three minutes into the third quarter and, with her on the bench, Siegel moved ahead to a 37-35 lead going into the fourth.
“It’s important for us to have Kristen on the floor,” Lady Wildcats coach Erica Wilson said, noting Central committed 12 turnovers in the first half and 13 in the third quarter. “She’s a ball-handler for us where we struggle at that, and that’s no secret to anybody.”
And while Central was without a key figure, Siegel’s Serenity Lillard went from not playing at all in the first half to torching the Lady Wildcats with 23 points, including two 3-pointers and hitting all five of her free throws, in the second half as the Lady Stars (with legendary WCHS star Jasmine Hassell Smith on their bench as an assistant coach) returned to Murfreesboro 2-5 for the season.
“I don’t know the reasoning for why (Lillard) wasn’t out there in the first half, but I did notice even the normal girls we saw starting on film didn’t start tonight,” Wilson said. “I think they were sending a message to their girls and it worked out for them. They weren’t winning games and now they’ve won the last two. They won against Smyrna and now they’ve won against us. They’re fighting for them and they’re a good scrappy team.”
Issie Hodge kept Siegel in the game in the first half with nine of her 13 points.
Fadeyemi Okewusi sank two of Central’s three 3-pointers as she led the Lady Wildcats with 11 points. Sterling Webb and Lillian Crutchfield each added eight points, sisters Cloe and Kristen Smith (who never fouled out) seven apiece, Jamey Ricketts two and Akeley Thompson a free throw as WCHS slipped to 1-8.
Wilson Central will host Rossview at 6 p.m. Friday.
Lady Bears beaten at Gallatin
GALLATIN — Playing its first game after six straight at home, Mt. Juliet fell at Jerry Vradenburg Gym as Gallatin prevailed 47-25 Tuesday night.
The Lady Wave led 12-7 at the first-quarter break, 25-13 at halftime and 34-17 through three as they improved to 6-3.
Ea’Niya Wilks led the Lady Wave with 13 points while Sanaa Ricks racked up all 10 of her tallies in the first half.
Jakoria Woods led the Lady Bears with 12 points while Taylor Haymans had five, Dymond Howard four and Avery Haymans a 3-pointer as Mt. Juliet fell to 1-10 going into next Tuesday’s 6 p.m. game at Nolensville.
Green Hill edged in overtime
HENDERSONVILLE — Hendersonville got past Green Hill 33-30 in overtime Tuesday night.
Lindsey Aleridge hit a 3-pointer and Brette Taylor three free throws in the extra four-minute session to lift the Lady Commandos to 6-3 for the season.
Green Hill rallied from a 12-12 halftime tie to a 16-16 deadlock going into the fourth quarter and 25-25 at the end of regulation before falling to 3-7. The Lady Commandos, who had no one score in double figures, led 7-2 eight minutes in.
Savannah Kirby connected on three 3-pointers, including one in overtime, to lead the Lady Hawks with nine points while Aubrey Blankenship added eight; Alivia Majors,Kensley Carter and Sullie Gerik three each and Grace Wilson and Julia Varpness two apiece.
Summit is scheduled to visit Green Hill at 6 p.m. Friday.
