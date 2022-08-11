COOKEVILLE — Wilson Central’s girls finished second out of 10 teams while the boys were eighth out of 15 Monday in the Early Bird Invitational at Golden Eagle Golf Club.

The Lady Wildcats shot a 159 behind Meredith Eller’s 77 and Haley Lannom’s 82 as they finished sixth and seventh, respectively, individually.

