COOKEVILLE — Wilson Central’s girls finished second out of 10 teams while the boys were eighth out of 15 Monday in the Early Bird Invitational at Golden Eagle Golf Club.
The Lady Wildcats shot a 159 behind Meredith Eller’s 77 and Haley Lannom’s 82 as they finished sixth and seventh, respectively, individually.
Lexus Julian of first-place Cookeville was top medalist with a 67 as the Lady Cavaliers carded a 139.
Wilson Central’s boys shot a 325 as Ethan Marcum shot a 79, Eli Kibbe 80, Owen Weber 82, Griffin Smith 84 and Konnor Adelsberger 94.
Cookeville’s Joseph Agee was top medalist with a 65 as the Cavaliers won with a 291.
Wilson Central’s Tuesday home match with Lebanon and Beech was cut short due to lightning at Pine Creek. With not all groups able to complete nine holes, the match was called off.
The Wildcats will travel to Macon County today to take on Greenbrier, Cookeville and the host Tigers. The Lady Wildcats will take on Cookeville and Macon County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.