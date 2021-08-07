HENDERSONVILLE — Wilson Central opened its golf season Thursday with a pair of third-place finishes in a District 8-AA tri-match at Country Hills.
Led by third-place finisher Haley Lannom’s 89, the Lady Wildcats carded a 196. Macon County won with a 175, followed by host Hendersonville’s 179.
Zac Wilson finished in a third-place tie on the boys’ side with an 88 as the Central shot 387. Macon County won with a 353.
Central’s Dorothy Montanye was seventh in the girls’ match with a 107, followed by Harper Lee in eighth with a 112.
The Wildcats’ Griffin Smith was ninth with a 94. Eli Kibbe was 11th with a 101, Ethan Marcum 16th with a 104 and Grafton Baines 17th with a 116.
Wilson Central will return to the links Tuesday with a 1 p.m. match with Station Camp and host Greenbrier at The Legacy in Springfield.
