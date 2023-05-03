Wilson Central-grad Dowell drafted by Titans in 7th round

Wilson Central graduate Colton Dowell catches a pass for UT-Martin at Boise State last season.

 UTM Athletics

Lebanon native Colton Dowell became Wilson Central’s first graduate to be selected in the NFL draft when the hometown Tennessee Titans took him with their seventh-round pick (228th overall) last Saturday.

A 6-foot-3, 215-pound wide receiver, Dowell was the only player at his position, one of need for the Titans, chosen by the team during the seven-round draft.

