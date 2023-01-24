Wilson Central grad turns in top NCAA 800 time

NASHVILLE — Running less than 30 miles from his Wilson County home, former Wilson Central track standout Baylor Franklin set the top time in the NCAA for the current indoor track season in the men’s 800 meters last Saturday during the Vanderbilt Invitational.
The Ole Miss senior won with an indoor personal-best time of 1:46.74, second fastest in Rebel history behind George Kersh’s 1:46.19 set during the 1991 NCAA Indoor Championships.
