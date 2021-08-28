GLADEVILLE — On a night when Lebanon could establish no consistency, Wilson Central took advantage with efficient passing from Brendan Demediuk and a solid defense to defeat the Blue Devils 17-13 on a muggy Friday night in the Wildcats’ 21st home opener.
Twenty years and 10 days after Lebanon won 40-6 at WCHS in the Wildcats’ inaugural game, the home team drew first blood with a 51-yard field goal by Esteban Hurtado which was set up by an LHS fumble which backed the Blue Devils up to their 1-yard line.
Demediuk, a junior transfer from Ravenwood, connected on his first six passes, including a screen pass that Jase Nueble took 16 yards down the left sideline for the 10-0 lead.
“In the first half we were able to play field position,” Wilson Central coach Brad Dedman said. “We were able to win some things. They had a fumble early which put them way back. The 51-yard field goal at the beginning of the game was huge. Nobody knows how big that really was. Our guys have been practicing that all year long and he’s been making that all year long.”
The Blue Devils’ big-play capability did make some appearances. Jaylen Abston threw two touchdown passes to Kemontez Logue, including a 57-yard bomb down the middle to draw Lebanon to within 10-7 on the first play of the second quarter.
But Wilson Central struck back as Demediuk found a wide-open Cayden Moffitt deep down the left side for a 76-yard catch and run for a 17-7 lead which held until the final two minutes of the game.
“I’m not sure how he got open down the sideline but I’m sure glad he did and we made a connection,” Dedman said. “Last week we won a football game without throwing a forward pass and tonight we won a game because we were able to throw a forward pass.”
In the meantime, each quarterback threw an interception, even though Demediuk 7-of-9 for 121 yards. Abston was 9-of-21 for 172 but, along with several others from both teams, battled cramps in the second half as he came in and out of the lineup. Backup Brody Hall was 1-of-4 for 13 yards.
“Demediuk did a great job as far as getting the ball off,” Dedman said. “The offensive line did a great job of protecting him.”
Devin Greene had a solid night running the ball for Lebanon, finishing with 114 yards on 18 carries. But sacks and a high snap on a punt attempt threw the Blue Devils for big lost yardage as they had a net 63 yards rushing on 30 attempts as they fell to 1-1 for the season.
“Our goal coming into it was make sure we could limit the big play and make them have to drive it down the field,” said Dedman, also the Wildcats’ defensive coordinator. “It worked in our favor tonight. I’m not saying we did a great job of that, but it worked in our favor in the end.”
“Everything that could go wrong did go wrong,” Gentry said. “We never got out of our own way whether it was a drop, a holding call, a bad throw, an interception, a fumble. Whatever it is, it went wrong tonight.”
Both teams lost a fumble and were heavily penalized - Lebanon nine times for 86 yards and Wilson Central 12 times for 113.
Neither team could score for most of the second half as Wilson Central tried to run out the clock. The Wildcats missed a field goal from 31 yards early in the fourth quarter. Lebanon had back-to-back possession thanks to a WCHS fumble on first down.
But it took until the ensuing series for Lebanon to strike as Abston whipped a pass toward the left pylon that Logue won the jump ball for to complete a 40-yard scoring play. The snap on the extra point was botched, leaving the Blue Devils trailing by four with two minutes to play.
But the ensuing onside kick failed to travel 10 yards and with Lebanon out of timeouts, Wilson Central was able to go into victory formation and run out the clock despite two penalties as the Wildcats won their third straight over their crosstown rivals and improve to 2-0 in 2021.
“Not going to make any excuses about it,” Gentry said. “My fault to get them better prepared and it didn’t happen.”
“Definitely a great year to start the year,” Dedman said. “Our guys balled out all night long. In the first half we were able to play field position. We were able to win some things. They had a fumble early which put them way back.
For the first time in years, this wasn’t a region game. The league schedules for both teams will kick off at 7 p.m. this coming Friday - Lebanon at new 3-6A rival Cookeville and Wilson Central at home as the Wildcats face new county rival Green Hill for the first time in the new Region 5-5A.
