Wilson Central will make its 12th straight appearance in the TSSAA State Dual Wrestling Championships this coming weekend.
The Wildcats will be joined by a first-timer at the Williamson County Expo Center in Franklin — Friendship Christian.
Updated: January 31, 2023 @ 2:51 pm
Central, which has never won state in five trips to the finals, will take another crack during the one-day event Saturday, beginning with a 9 a.m. match against undefeated Dobyns Bennett.
The winner will take on either Brentwood or Bradley Central in the 1 p.m. semifinals. The finals will be at 7 with five-time defending champion Cleveland, Rossview, Maryville and Summit in the other bracket.
Consolation matches will begin at 11 a.m. and will culminate with the third-place match (where the Wildcats finished last year) at 5 p.m.
Friendship, which has had wrestlers qualify for the individual state in the past but never the team tournament, is in the Division II-A-AA final four. The Commanders will take Lakeway Christian at 11 a.m. with the winner returning at 7 p.m. to take on Boyd Buchanan or Battle Ground Academy. The losers will wrestle for third place at 1 p.m.
