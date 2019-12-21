Wilson Central long-snapper Lawrence signs with Indiana State

Wilson Central High School

Wilson Central linebacker/tight end Jared Lawrance signs to play football for Indiana State where he will focus on long-snapping for the Sycamores. Seated are (from left) are brother Caleb Lawrence, grandmother Jan Rippetoe, parents Eric and Jennifer Lawrence, brother Tyler Lawrence and grandfather Ron Rippetoe. Standing are Wildcat coach Brad Dedman, family friends Grant Busler and Jessica Fults and WCHS athletic director David Jennings. Jared Lawrence's senior season ended early by an ankle injury, which required surgery. His recovery should make him available for next month's Blue/Gray All-America Football Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to be broadcast live on ESPN3.