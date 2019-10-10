Wilson Central long snapper to play in Blue-Grey All-American Bowl

Andy Reed • The Lebanon Democrat/File
Wilson Central senior Jared Lawrence has been selected to play for the Grey team in the Jan. 13 Blue-Grey All-American Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. A tight end and linebacker for the Wildcats, Lawrence is going for his skills as a long snapper, a specialty in which the Indiana State-commit is rated eighth in the country and second in Tennessee by Kohl's Professional Camps. The game, which will be televised on ESPN3, will kick off at 5 p.m.
