MURFREESBORO — High school golf teed off its 2022 season Thursday as Wilson Central’s girls finished fifth and the boys eighth in the I-24 Invitational hosted by Rockvale at Indian Hills.
The Lady Wildcats carded a 170 behind the 79 of Meredith Eller, who finished eighth, and Haley Lannom’s 91.
Lipscomb Academy won the match with a 151 while Providence Christian’s Isabella Johnson’s 70 on the par-71 course was the top individual score.
Wilson Central’s boys shot a round of 355.
Ethan Marcum tied for 17th place with an 82 on the par-72. Owen Weber was tied for 32nd with an 87 while Eli Kibbe shared a 34th-place finish off a 90.
Griffin Smith was 38th with a 96. Konnor Adelsberger added a 117.
Rockvale won the match with a 307 while the Rockets’ Conner Rivers shooting an even-par 72 for the individual honor.
Wilson Central will return to the links Aug. 11 in Lafayette for a 1 p.m. District 8-AA match against Greenbrier and host Macon County.
