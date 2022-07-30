MURFREESBORO — High school golf teed off its 2022 season Thursday as Wilson Central’s girls finished fifth and the boys eighth in the I-24 Invitational hosted by Rockvale at Indian Hills.

The Lady Wildcats carded a 170 behind the 79 of Meredith Eller, who finished eighth, and Haley Lannom’s 91.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.