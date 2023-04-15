Wilson Central kept the pressure on host Lebanon by scoring early and often in a 10-6 triumph Thursday night.
The Lady Wildcats led 5-0 midway through the second inning before the Lady Devils drew to within 5-4 in the third. Central got two back in the fifth and opened a 10-4 margin before Lebanon got two in the bottom of the seventh.
Kristen Smith hit a two-run double in the first inning. Reese Serbin and Camryn Langley delivered RBI doubles in the second for Central.
Aundrea Huddleston’s two-run homer to left field in the third inning drew the Lady Devils to within 5-4.
Central got those scores back in the fourth after Ava Perry doubled and Kyndal Pitzer singled. A controversial play on a collision at first base on what was ruled a single by Reese Serbin helped further set the stage as the bases became loaded. Lebanon coach Jody Atwood was restricted to the dugout after arguing a Lady Wildcat should have been called out. Camryn Langley’s RBI single to left scored one run and Mallory Lee’s sacrifice fly to Teagan Fetcho against the left-field wall drove in the other.
By the end of the game, Langley had four RBIs on four hits, including three doubles. Smith and Maddison Stowell had two RBIs apiece.
Serbin had three hits from the top of the lineup as she, Perry and Smith doubled.
Lebanon lashed nine hits, including an RBI double by Lillie Beth Waddle in the seventh. She and Keeli Davis each had two hits. Fetcho finished with two RBIs from the top of the lineup.
Smith pitched the full seven innings for Central, striking out three and walking four.
Laina Knight also went the distance in the circle for Lebanon, walking four and fanning four.
Clark drives in five in Friendship walk-off win
Charley Clark, normally a force in the circle, was impossible for Clarksville Academy to deal with at the plate Wednesday as the Friendship Christian senior drove in five runs in the Lady Commanders’ 16-2 run-rule win.
Clark homered in the second inning and singled in the third and fourth frames as the Lady Commanders climbed to 16-6 for the season and 6-2 in District 4-IIA.
She was also the winning pitcher with a run on three hits and a walk allowed in three innings. She struck out seven of the nine outs. Angela Eden tossed the final two frames, allowing a run on four hits with four strikeouts.
Clarksville Academy was spotted a run in the top of the first inning before Friendship scored six times in the first and third frames, sandwiched around a three-spot in the second as the Lady Commanders cracked 12 hits.
Khloe Smith doubled twice and fellow eighth-grader Bella Ellis once as they, Claire Miller, and Deshea Oakley drove in two runs each.
Cromer drives in six as Watertown run-rules Trousdale 17-2
HARTSVILLE — Watertown scored in four of the five innings Tuesday as the Lady Purple Tigers trounced host Trousdale County 17-2.
The Lady Tigers scored three runs in the first inning and two in the third for a 5-0 lead. After Trousdale scored twice in the bottom of the third, Watertown finished off the Lady Jackets with seven in the fourth and five in the fifth, finishing with 19 hits.
Rachel Cromer drove in six runs on four hits, including a homer. Jaina Drennon had three RBIs. Presley Clark doubled as she and Callie Buhler each banged out three hits. Abby Hall, Katie Brindley and Lauren Franklin finished with two hits apiece.
Drennon pitched the full five innings for the win, allowing five hits and no walks while striking out four.
Lady Blue Devils blanked by Brentwood 3-0
Brentwood scored twice in the second inning and pitcher Marina Mason kept Lebanon’s hitters at bay Tuesday as the Lady Bruins left LHS with a 3-0 win.
Mason gave up singles to Teagan Fetcho and Laina Knight while walking three and striking out 11 for Coach Erica Powell, a former Friendship Christian player and coach.
McKenzie Jordan pitched 5 1/3 innings for Lebanon, scattering nine hits and three runs while walking one. Knight threw the final 1 2/3 frames, surrendering a hit.
Friendship doubles Davidson 8-4
Friendship Christian came from behind Tuesday with a five-run fifth inning to double up visiting Davidson Academy 8-4.
The Lady Bears led 4-3 going into the fifth. Bella Ellis drew a bases-loaded walk to break the tie.
Ellis drove in four runs on the day, including an RBI single in the second for a short-lived 1-0 lead.
Davidson went in front 3-1 in the third and 4-1 in the fourth. Friendship fought back with two in the bottom of the fourth.
Friendship finished with 10 hits, including three by Claire Miller, who doubled. Bell Nokes doubled as she and Ellis had two hits each while Charley Clark also doubled. Khloe Smith drove in two runs.
Angela Eden pitched the final four innings in relief of starter Isabella Wilson for the win. Eden allowed a hit on two hits. Wilson surrendered three runs (one earned) on six hits with four punchouts. Neither walked a batter as the Lady Commanders climbed to 15-6 for the season and 5-2 in District 4-IIA.
