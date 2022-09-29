Wilson Central’s Eller qualifies for state golf tournament

Wilson Central’s Meredith Eller takes a swing during the Region 4-AA tournament as she qualified for the state tournament. Eller shot an 80 to finish in fifth place.

 Submitted

COOKEVILLE — Wilson Central’s Meredith Eller qualified for the girls’ Class AA state golf tournament Monday in the Region 4 Class AA tournament at Golden Eagle Golf Club.

Eller shot an 80 to finish fifth. Warren County’s Lauren Slatten turned in a 1-under 69 to win the tournament.

