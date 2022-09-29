Wilson Central’s Eller qualifies for state golf tournament

COOKEVILLE — Wilson Central’s Meredith Eller qualified for the girls’ Class AA state golf tournament Monday in the Region 4 Class AA tournament at Golden Eagle Golf Club.
Eller shot an 80 to finish fifth. Warren County’s Lauren Slatten turned in a 1-under 69 to win the tournament.
Cookeville shot a 149 on its home course to win the team championship and qualify for state.
Wilson Central was fifth with a 170. Haley Lannom closed out her Lady Wildcat career with a 90 for 16th place. Chloe Lowe finished 24th with a 136.
The state tournament will be held Oct. 6-7 at Sevierville Golf Club.
Friendship’s Gillespie qualifies for DII stateFriendship Christian freshman Braden Gillespie qualified for the Division II state golf tournament by winning a two-man playoff for the last individual spot from the region tournament Monday.
Gillespie shot a 77 to qualify for the playoff, which lasted four holes before hitting a two-putt for par on No. 9.
He is the first state qualifier from FCS in almost a decade.
The state will be held next week in Sevierville Class
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.