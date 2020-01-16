Wilson Central's Marshall signs with Lane College softball

Wilson Central High School
Wilson Central first baseman Makayla Marshall signs a letter of intent Tuesday to play softball for Lane College. The senior will enter the season as a four-year starter, having hit over .400 last season. She plans to study education and become a middle school English teacher. Seated with her are (from left) sister Brianna and mother Wanda Officer, brother Cameron Marshall and travel coach Staci Yoder. Standing are principal Travis Mayfield, Lane coach Leslie Ballard, Central coaches Caroline Simpson, Kacey Pedigo and Taylor Dalton and athletic director David Jennings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.