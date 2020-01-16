Wilson Central's Marshall signs with Lane College softball

Wilson Central High School

Wilson Central first baseman Makayla Marshall signs a letter of intent Tuesday to play softball for Lane College. The senior will enter the season as a four-year starter, having hit over .400 last season. She plans to study education and become a middle school English teacher. Seated with her are (from left) sister Brianna and mother Wanda Officer, brother Cameron Marshall and travel coach Staci Yoder. Standing are principal Travis Mayfield, Lane coach Leslie Ballard, Central coaches Caroline Simpson, Kacey Pedigo and Taylor Dalton and athletic director David Jennings.