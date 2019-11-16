Wilson Central's McDonald, Vlk sign scholarships

Rebeca Miu • Wilson Central sports information department
Wilson Central volleyball player Emilee McDonald signed to play the sport for Trevecca Nazarene University on Thursday. Sitting with McDonald are (from left) grandmother Becky Carwile, parents Brandon and Rachel McDonald and grandfather Gary Carwile. Standing are WCHS principal Travis Mayfield, coach Maci Lerno, sisters Natalee and Chloee McDonald, travel coach Troy Helton and WCHS athletic director David Jennings. A four-year starter for the Lady Wildcats, McDonald earned All-District 9-AAA and All-Region 5-AAA honors. She was the district most valuable player this pas season in leading the Lady Wildcats to the sectional against repeat champion Brentwood. She plans to major in nursing with an emphasis on anesthesiology.
