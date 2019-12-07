Wilson Central's Melvin signs with Lee University golf

Wilson Central High School sports information
Wilson Central senior Trey Melvin signs to play golf for Lee University on Thursday. Seated are (from left) sister, Morgan, mother Carol, Trey and sister Anna Melvin. Standing are WCHS athletic director David Jennings and coach Jonathan Burke. Melvin plans to pursue a degree in business administration at the Cleveland, Tenn., school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.