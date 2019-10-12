Wilson Central's Vlk commits to UT track and field

Andy Reed • The Lebanon Democrat/File
Wilson Central senior Zoe Vlk has committed to compete in track & field for the University of Tennessee. Vlk is the reigning TSSAA state champion in the girls’ discus and shot put. She is also the current New Balance national champion in the shot put.
