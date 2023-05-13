Wilson Central has self-imposed sanctions against its football program after a newly-hired assistant coach inadvertently violated the TSSAA’s recruiting rule.

Kelten Stewart, a former Wildcat quarterback and standout basketball point guard, was named an offensive assistant coach by new head coach Ben Kuhn earlier this year. According to a letter from TSSAA to WCHS principal Jennifer Ankney, Stewart shared a Facebook post from Gladeville Middle School featuring a rising GMS eighth-grade football player.

