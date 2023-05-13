Wilson Central has self-imposed sanctions against its football program after a newly-hired assistant coach inadvertently violated the TSSAA’s recruiting rule.
Kelten Stewart, a former Wildcat quarterback and standout basketball point guard, was named an offensive assistant coach by new head coach Ben Kuhn earlier this year. According to a letter from TSSAA to WCHS principal Jennifer Ankney, Stewart shared a Facebook post from Gladeville Middle School featuring a rising GMS eighth-grade football player.
TSSAA has accepted the school’s decision to suspend Stewart from coaching in the Wildcats’ first two games this fall and not allow him to begin his coaching duties until May 30. Central is also cutting the number of spring practices by two and eliminating a preseason scrimmage. It will also have Wilson County Schools athletic director Chuck Whitlock train the school’s coaches on recruitment.
“We want to commend you on the manner in which this situation has been handled and for self-reporting the violation,” TSSAA executive director Mark Reeves writes in the letter, noting no further disciplinary action will be taken and the case is considered closed.
Wilson Central is the second school in the county to cut its spring practice by two days. Green Hill also self-imposed a penalty after an assistant coach was present during an offseason camp with Hawk players.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.