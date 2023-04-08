HENDERSONVILLE — Wilson Central’s tennis teams shut out host Beech 7-0 Tuesday at Memorial Park.
Singles winners for the Wildcats were Nick Mercante over Mason Rives 6-0, 6-0; Owen Blair over J.P. Courtney 6-3, 6-1; Cameron Sather over Eli Hawk 6-2, 6-2; Andrew Ionita over Edward Cooper 8-2 and Garron Colebank over Emile Higgins 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles winners were Mercante and Ionita over Rives and Courtney 8-5 and Blair and Sather over Hawk and Cooper 8-2.
Lady Wildcat singles winners were Kathryn Busler over Izzy Waugh 6-0, 6-0; Haley Brown over Averie Kulbeda 6-0, 6-1; Faith Jones over Avery Adkins 6-0, 6-0; Francesca McDaniel over Eniyah Higgins 8-0 and Sophia Davis over Kirsten Hammond 6-0.
Doubles winners were Brown and Anindita Das over Waugh and Higgins 8-0 and Busler and Jones over Kulbeda and Adkins 8-1.
Both Wilson Central teams improved to 5-2 in District 8-A action.
In junior-varsity girls play, Central’s Addie Cranor shut out Mia Huddleston 8-0 while Davis and Molly Dillard defeated Huddleston and Honey Trent 6-1.
Wilson Central will host Rockvale in a non-district match Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.