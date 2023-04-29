COOKEVILLE — Wilson Central ended its regular tennis season Tuesday with a pair of 7-2 losses to Cookeville.
Singles winners for Cookeville boys were Joseph Rohman over Owen Blair 8-6, Cade Smith over Cameron Sather 8-2, Alby Gaby over Tyler Lawrance 8-1, Taeyoo Kim over Andrew Ionita 8-0 and Will Silberman over Garron Colebank 8-1.
Doubles winners were Rohman and Kim over Blair and Sather 8-0 and Smith and Isaac Wheeler over Ionita and Colebank 8-0.
Wildcat winners were Nick Mercante over Wheeler 8-0 and Mercante and Lawrence over Silberman and Jack McReynolds 8-4.
Central slipped to 8-6 for the season and 6-3 in District 8-AA for a fourth-place finish. They will face top-seeded Hendersonville on Thursday at Memorial Park in Hendersonville in the district team tournament.
Lady Commando singles winners were Addie Moore over Kathryn Busler 8-4, Scotie Stroud over Haley Brown 8-5, Sarah Williams over Faith Jones 8-3, Skylar Williams over Savanna Cook 8-2 and Emmy Bragga over Francesca McDaniel 8-6.
Doubles winners were Moore and Katie Rohr over Busler and Anindita Das 8-6 and Stroud andBrown over Cook and McDaniel 8-5.
Lady Wildcats winners were Das over Rohr 8-1 and Brown and Jones over Sarah Williams and Skylar Williams 9-8 (9-7).
The Lady Wildcats slipped to 10-4, 8-2, finishing third out of 10 teams in the district. They will take on No. 2-seed Green Hill next Thursday at Memorial Park.
The district individual tournament will serve off Monday, also at Memorial Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.