BRENTWOOD — Wilson Central lost to host Franklin Road Academy in a nine-hole match Wednesday at Nashville Golf and Athletic Club.
The Wildcats produced a 213 score while the Lady Wildcats carded a 118.
Haley Lannom led the Lady Wildcats with a 58, good for third place. Dorothy Montanye shot 60 to finish fourth.
Ethan Marcum’s 51 led the Wildcats, good for sixth place. Zc Wilson’s 52 was seventh, Griffin Smith’s 55 was eighth, Tyler Smith’s 56 was ninth and Hunter Williams’ 61 was 10th.
Wilson Central was back in action Thursday against Portland and host Hendersonville at Country Hills.
