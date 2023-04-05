GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central swept visiting Gallatin in a pair of 7-0 District 8-AA tennis matches last Thursday.
Singles winners for the Wildcats were Nick Mercante over Caden Adams 6-0, 6-0; Owen Blair over Marshal Hansen 6-0, 6-0; Cameron Sather over Wyatt Nichols 6-2, 6-0; Tyler Lawrence over Reid Nelson 6-0, 6-0 and Andrew Ionita over Hayden Foster 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles winners were Mercante and Lawrence over Adams and Hansen 8-0 and Blair and Ionita over Nichols and Foster 8-0.
Lady Wildcat singles winners were Anindita Das over Harper Bynum 6-0, 6-0; Kathryn Busler over Lilly DeGloppo 6-0, 6-0; Haley Brown over Aynsley Sloan 6-1, 6-1; Faith Jones over Hannah Cromer 6-0, 6-0 and Savanna Cook over Cooper White 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles winners were Das and Busler over Bynum and DeGloppo 8-2 and Brown and Cook over Sloan and Jones 8-1.
Both Wilson Central teams improved to 4-2 in district play going into yesterday’s match at Beech. Wilson Central will step out of the league tomorrow at Oakland.
