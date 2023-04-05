Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low around 50F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low around 50F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.