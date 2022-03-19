GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central’s boys earned a 7-0 home win over Mt. Juliet on Thursday night.
Sean Brown and Bane Shafer blitzed John Creed and Luke Taylor 8-0 at the No. 2 doubles position to put Wilson Central (2-0 in District 8-AA, 2-0 overall) in the lead.
The No. 1 doubles position proved to be the most exciting match of the evening between Wilson Central’s Charlie Ewing and Nick Mercante and Mt. Juliet’s Varaha Ande and Blaine Smith.
Ande and Smith controlled play for most of the match before a late charge by Ewing and Mercante pushed the match into a tiebreaker where the Wilson Central duo grabbed a 9-8 (2) win over Mt. Juliet (0-2, 0-2).
Owen Blair put the third point on the board with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Zach Smith at No. 5 singles.
Shafer clinched the match with a 6-0, 6-0 decision over Luke Taylor.
Brown extended the lead to 5-0 with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Ande at number two singles.
Mercante’s 6-1, 6-0 win over Smith at one singles followed by Ewing downing Creed 6-0, 6-1 rounded out the night for the Wildcats.
Wilson Central girls 6, Mt. Juliet 1
The Lady Wildcats snatched the top two doubles spots and never looked back in the 6-1 decision over the Lady Bears.
Wilson Central’s Kathryn Busler and Anindita Das raced out to an early lead en route to claiming an 8-2 win over Erin Elster and Brooke Nicholson.
Wilson Central (2-0, 2-0) furthered the lead to 2-0 with Carolyn Allison and Faith Jones earning an 8-1 with over Eyana Badio and Kendyl Huss at 2 doubles.
Savanna Cook put Mt. Juliet into a deeper hole with her 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 5 singles, and Faith Jones clinched the match for the Lady Wildcats with a 6-0, 6-2 outcome over Huss at 4 singles.
Mt. Juliet (0-2) earned its first point of the match with Elster’s 7-6 (4), 6-4 win over Allison at No. 2 singles.
Busler put Wilson Central back on track with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Badio at 3 singles.
Das finished off Mt. Juliet as she downed Nicholson 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 singles.
Wilson Central rolls to tennis triumphs at Lebanon
Wilson Central’s boys and girls tennis teams earned wins over Lebanon on Tuesday at LHS’ Boyd-Rushing.
The Wildcats (1-0 in District 8-AA and overall) raced out to an early 2-0 lead in doubles and never looked back.
Central seniors Sean Brown and Bane Shafer opened the match with an 8-2 win over Rex Nave and Grayson Campbell at No. 2 doubles.
Charlie Ewing and Nick Mercante followed with an 8-3 win at 1 doubles over Cameron Jasper and Carter McCulloch that forced Lebanon (1-1) into the early deficit.
Brown was first off the court in singles with a 6-0, 6-0 win over McCulloch at 2 singles.
Shafer clinched the match with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Nave at No. 4 singles.
Mercante downed Jasper 6-3, 6-0 at 1 singles and Ewing defeated Campbell 6-0, 6-0 at 3 singles.
Owen Blair finished off the sunny afternoon for Wilson Central with an 8-1 win over Johnathan Williams.
The Lady Wildcats earned a hard-fought 4-3 win over the Lady Blue Devils as sophomore Kathryn Busler clinched the match with a 7-6 (2), 6-3 win at No. 3 singles over Emily Lawson.
The two teams split doubles with Busler and Anindita Das scoring an 8-5 win at No. 1 over Lawson and Meagan Bashour, and Lebanon’s Maya Gipson and Sophia Skelton earning an 8-0 decision at 2 over Carolyn Allison and Faith Jones.
Wilson Central (1-0) quickly broke out to a 3-1 lead with Allison’s 6-3, 6-2 win over Skelton at No. 2 singles, and Das claimed 1 singles with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Gipson.
Lebanon (1-1, 1-1) garnered singles wins with Bashour downing Jones 6-3, 6-2 at 4 singles and Izzy Walden gaining a 6-4, 7-5 win over Savanna Cook at No. 5 singles.
